Former Bulgarian Defense Minister: Europe’s Security at a Crossroads as U.S. Turns Inward
Todor Tagarev, former Defense Minister of Bulgaria, stated that the global landscape is shifting, with the United States increasingly focused on its own interests rather than global values or concerns for world order. He pointed out that even if Vice President Kamala Harris manages to reverse the election result, the Republicans have already secured a majority in the Senate. He emphasized that America is prioritizing its own needs, rather than leading with a focus on shared democratic values.
Tagarev added that Europe must learn to independently safeguard its security and economy. He stressed that Ukraine will continue to be a major challenge for the continent, which has historically relied on U.S. leadership in defense matters. However, he questioned whether the U.S. will continue to lead in Europe as it has in the past, or whether European unity will increasingly be influenced by Russian interests.
The former minister believes Europe must take on a greater responsibility for its own security, as the nature of U.S. involvement in NATO remains uncertain. He noted that while the U.S. is unlikely to leave the alliance, it is unclear how actively it will engage moving forward.
Tagarev also commented on the ongoing Middle East conflict, highlighting the biblical significance of the situation. He praised Israel for limiting the influence of Iran and its proxies, though he acknowledged that a permanent solution to the issue would be difficult to find. Regarding former President Trump, Tagarev expressed that while Trump may surround himself with more radical figures in his second term, he does not expect any drastic actions.
