Bulgarian Politics: WCC-DB Ready for Talks with GERB, Emphasizes Anti-Corruption Focus

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politics: WCC-DB Ready for Talks with GERB, Emphasizes Anti-Corruption Focus @BNT

Nadezhda Yordanova from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) expressed her party's willingness to engage in discussions with GERB, emphasizing their openness to forming a politically bound agreement. She highlighted that while GERB may not work with figures like Peevski or Dogan, there is no issue with signing a declaration or any other formal agreement.

Yordanova emphasized the importance of meaningful communication in the democratic process. "Telephone democracy does not work. Informal conversations are valuable, but they cannot replace the democratic process," she said. While GERB remains the largest party after winning the parliamentary elections, Yordanova pointed out that "we are not part of the 'winner takes all' mentality" and stressed the need to form a majority with clear priorities.

Commenting on the election of Speaker of the National Assembly, Yordanova underlined that a majority should be formed to address key issues, including anti-corruption efforts, which would rule out Peevski. She reiterated that the leading party has the right to propose a candidate but must secure majority support to move forward.

Yordanova also touched on the ongoing U.S. presidential election, expressing respect for the process and hope for a peaceful transition of power.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yordanova, GERB, Peevski

Related Articles:

Former Diplomat Predicts Post-Trump Sobering Reality for Pro-Russian Circles in Bulgaria

|

Delyan Peevski: Political Factions in Bulgaria Seek to Oust Borissov and Undermine Governance

|

The US Election: The Game-Changer for Bulgaria’s Next Cabinet?

|

Petkov Challenges Borissov: Choose Between Bulgaria and Peevski

|

DPS Leader Peevski Calls for United Effort to Free Bulgarians Held on Galaxy Leader

|

'Greatness' Party Accuses Borissov and Peevski of Electoral Fraud in Bulgaria's Parliamentary Elections

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Boosts Interior and Defense Budgets Amid Migration Concerns

The caretaker government of Bulgaria has approved an additional allocation of 20 million leva

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:48

Bulgaria Approves Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, and More

Bulgaria has approved humanitarian aid amounting to 929,019 leva to support Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Armenia

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:02

Bulgarian Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on US Election Victory

Hours after the first exit poll results from the US presidential election, politicians worldwide, including those from Bulgaria

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:12

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister: Europe’s Security at a Crossroads as U.S. Turns Inward

Todor Tagarev, former Defense Minister of Bulgaria, stated that the global landscape is shifting

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:22

Former Diplomat Predicts Post-Trump Sobering Reality for Pro-Russian Circles in Bulgaria

Former Bulgarian diplomat Iliyan Vassilev shared his views on the potential outcomes of the upcoming U.S. election, predicting a scenario in which pro-Russian and pro-oligarchic groups in Bulgaria will celebrate a victory for Donald Trump

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:39

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Claims WCC-DB Favored by US Democrats, Rejects Coalition with GERB

Tsoncho Ganev of the pro-Russian "Revival" party stated on BNT that no major changes in US policies toward Europe are expected regardless of the outcome of the American presidential elections

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 08:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria