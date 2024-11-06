Bulgarian Politics: WCC-DB Ready for Talks with GERB, Emphasizes Anti-Corruption Focus
Nadezhda Yordanova from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) expressed her party's willingness to engage in discussions with GERB, emphasizing their openness to forming a politically bound agreement. She highlighted that while GERB may not work with figures like Peevski or Dogan, there is no issue with signing a declaration or any other formal agreement.
Yordanova emphasized the importance of meaningful communication in the democratic process. "Telephone democracy does not work. Informal conversations are valuable, but they cannot replace the democratic process," she said. While GERB remains the largest party after winning the parliamentary elections, Yordanova pointed out that "we are not part of the 'winner takes all' mentality" and stressed the need to form a majority with clear priorities.
Commenting on the election of Speaker of the National Assembly, Yordanova underlined that a majority should be formed to address key issues, including anti-corruption efforts, which would rule out Peevski. She reiterated that the leading party has the right to propose a candidate but must secure majority support to move forward.
Yordanova also touched on the ongoing U.S. presidential election, expressing respect for the process and hope for a peaceful transition of power.
Bulgaria Boosts Interior and Defense Budgets Amid Migration Concerns
The caretaker government of Bulgaria has approved an additional allocation of 20 million leva
Bulgaria Approves Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, and More
Bulgaria has approved humanitarian aid amounting to 929,019 leva to support Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Armenia
Bulgarian Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on US Election Victory
Hours after the first exit poll results from the US presidential election, politicians worldwide, including those from Bulgaria
Former Bulgarian Defense Minister: Europe’s Security at a Crossroads as U.S. Turns Inward
Todor Tagarev, former Defense Minister of Bulgaria, stated that the global landscape is shifting
Former Diplomat Predicts Post-Trump Sobering Reality for Pro-Russian Circles in Bulgaria
Former Bulgarian diplomat Iliyan Vassilev shared his views on the potential outcomes of the upcoming U.S. election, predicting a scenario in which pro-Russian and pro-oligarchic groups in Bulgaria will celebrate a victory for Donald Trump
Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Claims WCC-DB Favored by US Democrats, Rejects Coalition with GERB
Tsoncho Ganev of the pro-Russian "Revival" party stated on BNT that no major changes in US policies toward Europe are expected regardless of the outcome of the American presidential elections