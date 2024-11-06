Bulgarian Politics: WCC-DB Ready for Talks with GERB, Emphasizes Anti-Corruption Focus

Nadezhda Yordanova from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) expressed her party's willingness to engage in discussions with GERB, emphasizing their openness to forming a politically bound agreement. She highlighted that while GERB may not work with figures like Peevski or Dogan, there is no issue with signing a declaration or any other formal agreement.

Yordanova emphasized the importance of meaningful communication in the democratic process. "Telephone democracy does not work. Informal conversations are valuable, but they cannot replace the democratic process," she said. While GERB remains the largest party after winning the parliamentary elections, Yordanova pointed out that "we are not part of the 'winner takes all' mentality" and stressed the need to form a majority with clear priorities.

Commenting on the election of Speaker of the National Assembly, Yordanova underlined that a majority should be formed to address key issues, including anti-corruption efforts, which would rule out Peevski. She reiterated that the leading party has the right to propose a candidate but must secure majority support to move forward.

Yordanova also touched on the ongoing U.S. presidential election, expressing respect for the process and hope for a peaceful transition of power.