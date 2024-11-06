Global Congratulations Pour in as Trump Approaches Second Term

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Donald Trump on his expected victory in the U.S. presidential election, calling it the “biggest comeback in U.S. political history.” Orban, a vocal supporter of Trump since 2016, expressed his enthusiasm on social media, emphasizing that Trump’s victory is a “much-needed win for the world.”

Though official results from the November 5 election are still pending, Trump is close to securing the necessary electoral votes for a second term. Orban had previously stated that he would celebrate Trump’s victory with champagne, signaling his long-standing admiration for the former president.

Trump’s anticipated success has sparked congratulations from leaders across the globe. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Trump for his commitment to a “peace through strength” approach, which he believes will maintain strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed his eagerness to work with Trump again to ensure the alliance’s strength.

French President Emmanuel Macron also offered his congratulations, pledging to work with Trump for continued peace and prosperity. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, recognizing the enduring bond between the UK and the U.S., emphasized shared values of freedom, democracy, and enterprise. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni echoed this sentiment, highlighting the historical and strategic relationship between Italy and the U.S.

Other European leaders, including Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić, also extended their congratulations, vowing to strengthen transatlantic relations and work with the U.S. on global challenges.

In Poland, President Andrzej Duda celebrated Trump’s victory, while far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders shared his excitement in all-caps, calling it a victory for patriotism and freedom. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala expressed hopes for continued strong relations with the U.S., while British MP Nigel Farage marveled at Trump’s incredible political comeback.

In addition to European leaders, international figures like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump, emphasizing the strengthening of global partnerships. Netanyahu described Trump’s return to the White House as a new chapter in U.S.-Israel relations, while Modi expressed anticipation for renewed collaboration between India and the U.S.

On the other hand, China responded cautiously, expressing hopes for peaceful coexistence with the U.S. under Trump’s leadership. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated that the country would continue to approach relations with mutual respect and cooperation.

As the global response pours in, Trump’s victory has already sparked optimism among his supporters and right-wing allies worldwide, marking the beginning of a new political era.