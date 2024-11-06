Former Diplomat Predicts Post-Trump Sobering Reality for Pro-Russian Circles in Bulgaria

Former Bulgarian diplomat Iliyan Vassilev shared his views on the potential outcomes of the upcoming U.S. election, predicting a scenario in which pro-Russian and pro-oligarchic groups in Bulgaria will celebrate a victory for Donald Trump. According to Vassilev, these groups are hoping for Trump's influence to shift the outcome of the Ukraine conflict in favor of Putin.

Vassilev suggested that if Trump wins, Bulgarian political figures like Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski will seize the opportunity to push for a government that serves their interests. He warned that these figures would leverage state resources to secure billion-dollar deals with American companies, particularly in sectors like the nuclear energy industry and defense contracts. While some of these deals may benefit Bulgaria’s arms industry, Vassilev raised the question of whether this would truly be an effort to "buy off" Peevski.

Reflecting on the political dynamics in the U.S., Vassilev recalled the words of analyst Alex Alexiev, who noted Europe’s failure to understand the American political system, which led to surprise after Trump’s initial victory. Vassilev expressed doubt about the consequences of a Republican win, particularly its impact on Europe.

Despite these concerns, Vassilev emphasized that the eventual disillusionment with Trump’s presidency is inevitable. He concluded that people will soon realize that candidate Trump’s promises differ significantly from those of President Trump.