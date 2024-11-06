Trump Defeats Harris in 2024 Election, Fox News Declares Him 47th President

Fox News projected Donald Trump as the victor over Kamala Harris in a historic election that grants him a nonconsecutive second term in the White House. Trump, following Grover Cleveland, becomes the second president in U.S. history to serve two separated terms, having first won the presidency in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and lost re-election to Joe Biden in 2020. His 2024 campaign, launched shortly after the 2022 midterms, centered on "Making America Great Once Again" and sharply critiqued the policies of the Biden-Harris administration, citing border control and inflation as key failures.

Trump's road back to the White House was turbulent. The former president survived two assassination attempts during his campaign, including one at a Pennsylvania rally in July where a bullet narrowly missed him. A second incident unfolded in September at a golf course in Florida, where a would-be assailant aimed a weapon through a fence as Trump was playing. Trump attributed these attempts to the hostile political climate, alleging that divisive rhetoric from Biden and Harris had fueled such actions. Despite these threats, Trump intensified his campaigning, taking high-profile stances on various issues and drawing strong support from notable business figures like Elon Musk and Howard Lutnick.

Initially, Trump was slated to face Biden, but after a challenging debate performance, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race in a social media post, throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris took up the Democratic mantle, but Trump maintained a solid lead through the GOP primaries, garnering widespread endorsements. He chose Senator JD Vance as his running mate, and together they campaigned on a pro-growth, America-first platform with promises to rein in inflation and strengthen national security.

Trump's victory also comes amid extensive legal battles that have characterized his post-presidential years. Since leaving office, he faced a series of high-profile investigations and indictments, including cases led by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Trump's legal team fought these charges in court, arguing presidential immunity and improper prosecution tactics. In one instance, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Trump’s favor, granting him immunity from certain official acts while in office. Cases in New York and Georgia, however, have continued, with some charges already dismissed. Trump’s campaign used these legal challenges to underscore what he described as politically motivated “lawfare.”

Throughout the campaign, Trump highlighted both his prior successes in office and Harris’s vulnerabilities, often drawing a stark contrast between his "America First" approach and the policies he claimed had weakened the country. The final weeks saw Trump garnering support from unlikely allies, including former Democrats like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard. Trump also made memorable public appearances, such as working at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania to underscore his connection with working-class voters, a pointed jab at Harris, who had also cited time working at the fast-food chain in her youth.

In the end, the campaign pitted two markedly different visions for America’s future, with Harris and the Democrats casting Trump as a threat to democratic principles, while Trump maintained that he was best positioned to rectify perceived wrongs. His hard-hitting slogan, "Harris broke it, Trump will fix it," encapsulated his campaign’s message as he rallied supporters to deliver a decisive electoral outcome.

Trump’s election marks a defining moment in U.S. political history, as he prepares to re-enter the White House amid lingering legal battles that, as president-elect, he could potentially influence. His tenure promises to reshape the country’s path once more, as he steps back into a role as both president and political lightning rod.