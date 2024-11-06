Russian Embassy Denies US Election Meddling, Calls Accusations “Malicious Slander”

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 08:59
Bulgaria: Russian Embassy Denies US Election Meddling, Calls Accusations “Malicious Slander”

The Russian embassy in Washington dismissed accusations of interference in the US presidential election, calling them “malicious slander,” according to a statement cited by Reuters. The embassy claimed that allegations of “Russian machinations” were unfounded and intended for use in internal political battles in the US. Russian media outlets quoted the statement, which rejected the idea of any involvement by Moscow in the election.

Previously, the FBI reported the circulation of false bomb threats and fake videos related to the election, further fueling concerns about potential interference in the voting process.

On election day, nearly three thousand migrants began a march from southern Mexico to the United States. The procession highlighted immigration as a central issue in the US presidential race. Migrants, carrying banners that read “No more migrant blood,” aimed to convey a message to US authorities that they were simply seeking work and posed no harm.

In recent years, several migrant convoys have set out from Mexico toward the US border, often traveling in large groups to ensure their safety. However, most of these groups have dispersed before reaching their destination.

This latest procession began in Tapachula, the capital of the Mexican state of Chiapas, where migrants had gathered. Tapachula, home to a mandatory border checkpoint, has experienced an increase in violence in recent months, with migrants frequently falling victim to organized crime in the area.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, US, election

Related Articles:

Russian Oil Giant Lukoil to Exit Bulgaria, Sells Refinery to New Consortium

Russian energy giant Lukoil has announced plans to sell its largest asset in the Balkans

Business » Energy | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:28

Ukrainian Commander Details Significant Russian Losses in Kursk; North Korean Forces Engaged

The first clashes between North Korean forces and Ukrainian troops have reportedly occurred in the Kursk region

World » Ukraine | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11

Kremlin Uncertain on Putin’s Response to Trump’s Victory

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that it is uncertain whether Vladimir Putin will extend congratulations to Donald Trump on his election victory

World » Russia | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:27

Bulgarian Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on US Election Victory

Hours after the first exit poll results from the US presidential election, politicians worldwide, including those from Bulgaria

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:12

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister: Europe’s Security at a Crossroads as U.S. Turns Inward

Todor Tagarev, former Defense Minister of Bulgaria, stated that the global landscape is shifting

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:22

Trump Declares Victory, Promises ‘Golden Age’ for America

Early Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support he had received

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU’s Position on Ukraine Remains Unchanged Despite Trump’s Victory

EU spokesperson Peter Stano stated that the European Union’s stance on Ukraine will remain firm, despite any potential impact from Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:22

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Caspian Fleet in Dagestan, Hitting Key Vessels

Drones launched by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) struck Russia's Caspian Fleet at Port Kaspiysk

World » Ukraine | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

"God Bless Trump": Israeli Right-Wing Figures React to Expected Trump Win

As the final outcome of the U.S. presidential election remains unconfirmed, leaders of Israel’s right-wing joint Knesset list, "Religious Zionism"

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 14:10

Ukrainian Commander Details Significant Russian Losses in Kursk; North Korean Forces Engaged

The first clashes between North Korean forces and Ukrainian troops have reportedly occurred in the Kursk region

World » Ukraine | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11

Kremlin Uncertain on Putin’s Response to Trump’s Victory

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that it is uncertain whether Vladimir Putin will extend congratulations to Donald Trump on his election victory

World » Russia | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:27

Global Congratulations Pour in as Trump Approaches Second Term

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Donald Trump on his expected victory in the U.S. presidential election

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria