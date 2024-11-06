Russian Embassy Denies US Election Meddling, Calls Accusations “Malicious Slander”

The Russian embassy in Washington dismissed accusations of interference in the US presidential election, calling them “malicious slander,” according to a statement cited by Reuters. The embassy claimed that allegations of “Russian machinations” were unfounded and intended for use in internal political battles in the US. Russian media outlets quoted the statement, which rejected the idea of any involvement by Moscow in the election.

Previously, the FBI reported the circulation of false bomb threats and fake videos related to the election, further fueling concerns about potential interference in the voting process.

On election day, nearly three thousand migrants began a march from southern Mexico to the United States. The procession highlighted immigration as a central issue in the US presidential race. Migrants, carrying banners that read “No more migrant blood,” aimed to convey a message to US authorities that they were simply seeking work and posed no harm.

In recent years, several migrant convoys have set out from Mexico toward the US border, often traveling in large groups to ensure their safety. However, most of these groups have dispersed before reaching their destination.

This latest procession began in Tapachula, the capital of the Mexican state of Chiapas, where migrants had gathered. Tapachula, home to a mandatory border checkpoint, has experienced an increase in violence in recent months, with migrants frequently falling victim to organized crime in the area.