Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Claims WCC-DB Favored by US Democrats, Rejects Coalition with GERB

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 08:52
Tsoncho Ganev of the pro-Russian "Revival" party stated on BNT that no major changes in US policies toward Europe are expected regardless of the outcome of the American presidential elections. He argued that liberalism is in decline globally, including in the United States, and noted what he called a "public secret" — that "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) are favored by the US Democratic Party.

According to Ganev, "Revival" shares a closer ideological alignment with the US Republicans, as both prioritize national interests over community interests. This, he added, creates a natural affinity between "Revival" and the Republican Party on a global scale.

Discussing the political dynamics in Bulgaria, Ganev touched on GERB's position in parliament, particularly in relation to the role of National Assembly chair. While GERB believes the chair should be from its party, Ganev stated that "Revival" does not agree and will put forth its own candidate, to be selected by their parliamentary group.

On the possibility of supporting a government coalition, Ganev made clear that "Revival" would consider backing a government only if it aligns with the party’s stated priorities. He dismissed any cooperation with Euro-Atlantic majorities, underscoring that "Revival" remains focused on its own national agenda.

Ganev also criticized GERB for alleged involvement in vote-buying schemes. Addressing election integrity, he said that while annulment of the elections might be discussed as a method, it is not a comprehensive solution. "Revival" plans to propose a set of reforms to the new parliament, including measures to eliminate the option of voting on paper, arguing that electoral reforms and a strong legal framework are needed for any meaningful changes to be made.

