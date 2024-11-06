Early Projections Show Trump Gaining in Battleground States, Senate Flips Republican

As results roll in from the 2024 US presidential election, Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump is projected to win North Carolina, a crucial battleground state that could play a decisive role in securing the 270 electoral votes needed to reclaim the White House. Trump's North Carolina win grants him all 16 of the state's electoral votes, edging him closer to victory. In Georgia, another swing state and focal point of this election, Decision Desk HQ projects a Trump win as well. Trump had previously carried Georgia in 2016, though President Joe Biden won it in 2020. The state’s national prominence heightened after Trump’s controversial call to Georgia officials in 2020, urging them to "find" enough votes to reverse Biden's win. For these actions, Trump and several of his advisers now face charges related to their 2020 election activities in the state.

Meanwhile, at Howard University in Washington, D.C., students gathered to follow the live polling updates in support of Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate and current vice president. However, some supporters appeared visibly disappointed and began leaving as early projections showed Trump leading in critical states. Harris, seeking to make history as the first female president of the United States, has seen strong support among Democratic constituencies, though her path to victory narrows if Trump continues to perform well in swing states. Harris has, however, secured wins in traditional Democratic strongholds, including California and New York, while Republicans in turn gained control of the Senate, securing 51 seats so far.

Outside Trump’s event in West Palm Beach, Florida, supporters gathered as the former president prepares to address his base. At the same time, Elon Musk voiced confidence in Trump's victory, hinting at a possible return to the White House with a post on X, where he shared an image of himself with Trump at the election watch party. Musk’s post included a photo recalling his Twitter acquisition with the phrase "Let that sink in," a reference to his past gesture of bringing a kitchen sink to Twitter’s headquarters when he acquired the platform. Musk has consistently expressed support for Trump, even contributing million to Trump's Political Action Committee and hinting at a potential advisory role if Trump wins the presidency.

Amid the close race, Harris’s campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond announced that the vice president would not be addressing supporters until tomorrow. Richmond emphasized that votes are still being counted in key states and reaffirmed the campaign’s commitment to ensuring that every vote is tallied. He noted, “We will continue overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken.” Richmond’s comments came after CNN projected Trump’s wins in North Carolina and Georgia, giving the Republican candidate significant momentum.

As counting continues, CNN projects Trump leading with 246 electoral votes, compared to Harris’s 182. Current reports also show Trump with three electoral votes in Nebraska, where the state’s electoral votes can be divided based on congressional districts. This year, only two states, Nebraska and Maine, allow for split electoral votes. In addition to Nebraska, Trump also has leads in North Carolina and Georgia, bolstering his bid for a return to the White House after his tenure as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021. According to CNN, Harris remains competitive in three critical Rust Belt states: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

In the congressional races, the Republican Party is projected to gain a majority in the US Senate, securing 51 seats in the 100-seat chamber while Democrats hold 42. Thirty-four Senate seats were up for election alongside the entire House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a narrow lead with 178 seats to the Democrats’ 146. Republicans had also controlled the House prior to this election, with projections indicating a strengthened hold after this cycle.

This election cycle has brought intense focus to the small group of swing states — including Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — where outcomes remain too close to call. Political analysts view this election as one of the most consequential in recent American history, given the stakes and the fervent efforts on both sides. With the race tightening, the last uncounted votes in swing states are set to determine whether Trump or Harris reaches the required 270 electoral votes for victory.