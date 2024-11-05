Israel’s Netanyahu Replaces Defense and Foreign Ministers, Citing Trust Issues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unexpectedly dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, appointing Israel Katz as his replacement. Katz will vacate his position as Foreign Minister, which will now be filled by Gideon Sa'ar.

Explaining his decision, Netanyahu emphasized that a strong foundation of trust between the prime minister and defense minister is essential, especially during wartime. He noted that while their collaboration was initially effective, recent months saw a breakdown in this trust. According to Netanyahu, fundamental disagreements emerged over the course of the war’s management, with Gallant making statements and taking actions that conflicted with government and cabinet directives.

Netanyahu stated he made numerous efforts to bridge their differences, but the gap only widened, eventually reaching the public domain. He added that such a public divide over defense matters has emboldened Israel's enemies, further undermining effective governance. Highlighting his approach to leadership, Netanyahu explained that open debate is integral to his decision-making process, but the erosion of trust had reached a level that impeded the war’s management.

Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity party, criticized the move as "politics at the expense of national security." The reshuffling of Israel’s defense and foreign ministries comes amid ongoing internal and external tensions for the country.