Russian Attack Kills Six in Zaporizhzhia as North Korean Soldiers Receive Drone Training in Kursk

On November 5, a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in six fatalities and left nine others injured, according to Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration. Fedorov shared this update on Telegram, stating that a fire broke out at the scene of the attack. The injured are currently receiving medical care. Earlier in the day, Fedorov reported that Russian forces had targeted an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, initially injuring two individuals.

Separately, reports indicate that the Russian military is providing combat drone training to North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Andrii Kovalenko, Head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, shared on Telegram that North Korean soldiers are being trained in various drone types, including FPV, reconnaissance, and Lancet drones, as part of an integration into Russian military units. Additionally, Russia is expected to send UAV instructors to North Korea to provide further training.

The movement of North Korean troops to Russia was confirmed by the Pentagon, with estimates suggesting that about 10,000 North Korean soldiers have arrived for training and possible combat roles in Ukraine. Some North Korean military personnel have reportedly reached Kursk Oblast, with sources from CNN suggesting a few may already be present in Ukraine. Ukrainian intelligence noted that over 7,000 North Korean soldiers were deployed near Ukraine in late October. Ukrainian forces reportedly had their first encounter with North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast, according to sources from the Financial Times.