Ukrainian Commander Details Significant Russian Losses in Kursk; North Korean Forces Engaged
The first clashes between North Korean forces and Ukrainian troops have reportedly occurred in the Kursk region
On November 5, a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in six fatalities and left nine others injured, according to Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration. Fedorov shared this update on Telegram, stating that a fire broke out at the scene of the attack. The injured are currently receiving medical care. Earlier in the day, Fedorov reported that Russian forces had targeted an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, initially injuring two individuals.
Separately, reports indicate that the Russian military is providing combat drone training to North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Andrii Kovalenko, Head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, shared on Telegram that North Korean soldiers are being trained in various drone types, including FPV, reconnaissance, and Lancet drones, as part of an integration into Russian military units. Additionally, Russia is expected to send UAV instructors to North Korea to provide further training.
The movement of North Korean troops to Russia was confirmed by the Pentagon, with estimates suggesting that about 10,000 North Korean soldiers have arrived for training and possible combat roles in Ukraine. Some North Korean military personnel have reportedly reached Kursk Oblast, with sources from CNN suggesting a few may already be present in Ukraine. Ukrainian intelligence noted that over 7,000 North Korean soldiers were deployed near Ukraine in late October. Ukrainian forces reportedly had their first encounter with North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast, according to sources from the Financial Times.
A document has surfaced revealing Russia's initial demands from Ukraine at the outset of the war
As the countdown begins for the election of the new American president, the global focus is on the unfolding events in Washington
North Korean forces have engaged in their first battle with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region
Ukrainian Armed Forces faced nearly 170 Russian attacks in a single day, with the most significant pressure reported on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts
In an interview with Radio Canada, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that Ukraine should have the ability to strike military targets far within Russian territory using long-range weapon
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday that around 10,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed in Russia, with approximately 8,000 positioned in the Kursk region
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023