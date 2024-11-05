Ekaterina Zaharieva of Bulgaria Secures Role as European Commissioner After Successful Hearing

Ekaterina Zaharieva's candidacy for European Commissioner has been approved, securing her role overseeing "Startups, Research, and Innovation" within the European Commission.

Following her hearing in the European Parliament, Zaharieva expressed gratitude to the representatives who posed “competent and constructive questions,” adding that the hearing had been conducted fairly.

The European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Energy, and Scientific Research voted in her favor, with coordinators from several political groups, including the EPP, Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe, European Conservatives and Reformists, Patriots for Europe, and The Greens, supporting her. Their backing represented 79 of the 88 members in the committee. Meanwhile, the coordinator of "Europe of Sovereign Nations" abstained, while the representative of the left voted against her candidacy.

Pending approval of other candidates for the European Commission, the full composition is expected to go before the European Parliament for a final vote at the end of November during a session in Strasbourg. Should all nominations pass, the new European Commission will begin its work on December 1.

GERB party leader Boyko Borissov congratulated Zaharieva on her successful candidacy, sharing a message on his Facebook page. “Congratulations to Ekaterina Zaharieva!” he wrote, noting her “overwhelming support” following a three-hour hearing and emphasizing that her extensive experience in government has well-prepared her for this significant role.