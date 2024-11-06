Rent Consumes 45% of Minimum Wage in Bulgaria, Reflecting EU-Wide Housing Struggle

A recent analysis from the European Institute of Trade Unions, highlighted by the European Confederation of Trade Unions, reveals that low-wage earners in most EU countries spend at least a third of their monthly income on rent. This data comes just before Dan Jørgensen’s hearing in the European Parliament, where he will be considered for the role of the EU's first housing commissioner. Jørgensen, if appointed, will be tasked with implementing an "affordable housing plan," a priority set out by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to the analysis, workers on the minimum wage in 14 EU countries typically spend 35% or more of their income on renting a property with up to two bedrooms. In some cases, housing costs are even higher. For instance, in the Netherlands, Ireland, and Luxembourg, low-wage workers spend roughly half of their income on rent, while in eight other member states, rent absorbs 40% or more of their paychecks.

In Bulgaria, minimum wage earners spend an average of 45% of their income on rent. This figure is based on national averages, and actual rent costs may be even higher in cities where job opportunities are concentrated. The situation reflects a broader trend across the EU, where rental costs have surged by as much as 200% over recent years, according to Eurostat data. In response to these pressures, many Europeans have resorted to cutting back on essential spending, including food, to afford their rent or mortgage payments.