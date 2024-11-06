Rent Consumes 45% of Minimum Wage in Bulgaria, Reflecting EU-Wide Housing Struggle

Is Snow on the Way? Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for the Coming Week
The weather in Bulgaria this week will continue to feel like a continuation of summer, with temperatures remaining mild
A recent analysis from the European Institute of Trade Unions, highlighted by the European Confederation of Trade Unions, reveals that low-wage earners in most EU countries spend at least a third of their monthly income on rent. This data comes just before Dan Jørgensen’s hearing in the European Parliament, where he will be considered for the role of the EU's first housing commissioner. Jørgensen, if appointed, will be tasked with implementing an "affordable housing plan," a priority set out by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
According to the analysis, workers on the minimum wage in 14 EU countries typically spend 35% or more of their income on renting a property with up to two bedrooms. In some cases, housing costs are even higher. For instance, in the Netherlands, Ireland, and Luxembourg, low-wage workers spend roughly half of their income on rent, while in eight other member states, rent absorbs 40% or more of their paychecks.
In Bulgaria, minimum wage earners spend an average of 45% of their income on rent. This figure is based on national averages, and actual rent costs may be even higher in cities where job opportunities are concentrated. The situation reflects a broader trend across the EU, where rental costs have surged by as much as 200% over recent years, according to Eurostat data. In response to these pressures, many Europeans have resorted to cutting back on essential spending, including food, to afford their rent or mortgage payments.
The Bulgarian real estate market has seen a notable increase in both prices and transaction volume in the past quarter
The Bulgarian real estate market has remained stagnant, reflecting last year's levels
Approximately one-third of residents from third countries in the European Union (EU) are living in overcrowded conditions,
Housing loans in Bulgaria have continued to grow rapidly.
The registered construction companies in Bulgaria have reached nearly 7,500 for the first time.
Tenants in Bulgaria are increasingly seeking furnished apartments in newly constructed residential buildings
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023