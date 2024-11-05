Austria Signals Possible Schengen Progress for Bulgaria and Romania
The Austrian media report that an upcoming meeting between the interior ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria in Budapest could bring new developments for the Schengen membership of Bulgaria and Romania, BNR reports. Set for November 22 and hosted by Hungary’s EU presidency, the meeting was confirmed by Austria’s Ministry of the Interior.
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner noted the progress made so far, though he stated, "We are moving on the right path, but we have not yet reached the goal," and confirmed he would attend the Budapest meeting. He pointed to positive changes in protecting the EU's external borders, specifically since the opening of air and sea borders, as key steps forward. Vienna has outlined several conditions for lifting its veto, including more funding for border protection and enhanced checks on the border between Bulgaria and Romania.
When asked whether Austria might lift its veto, Vienna's Ministry of the Interior provided statistical data showing a significant reduction in illegal crossings into the EU through Bulgaria and Romania—down by 46 percent and 10 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.
A decision may come as early as December 12, when the EU's interior ministers meet next. Austrian media speculates that this could be the occasion for a final resolution on the veto.
Meanwhile, Austria’s candidate for European Commissioner for Migration, Magnus Brunner, will present his proposals tonight. Notably, Brunner recently expressed support for lifting the veto against Bulgaria and Romania, a stance that differs from that of Interior Minister Karner.
