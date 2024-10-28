Turkish Taxes and Fines Surge as Inflation Hits New Heights

Turkey will raise various taxes, fees, and fines by over 40 percent in 2025, reports Hurriyet. This significant hike aligns with a revaluation rate tied to the consumer price index, which shows a 43.93% increase as of October.

As a result, passport and driver’s license fees are set to rise by an average of 40%. For instance, a foreign passport valid for three years will cost around 235 dollars (8,000 Turkish Lira) in the new year, up from the current 163 dollars. The fee for a category "B" driver’s license will jump to approximately 218 dollars from 151. Additionally, Turkey’s exit visa price for citizens will increase from roughly 15 to 21 dollars.

Those registering mobile phones purchased outside Turkey will also face higher costs. Registration fees will rise from about 930 to around 1,340 dollars; without this registration, unregistered phones are blocked four months after initial activation on local networks.

Traffic fines will likewise see a notable rise. Violations like running a red light will incur a 64 fine, up from 44 dollars, while exceeding the speed limit by 10-30 km/h will now carry a similar penalty.

Annual vehicle taxes will also increase. According to Hurriyet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has the authority to adjust the revaluation rate by up to 50% either way. Nonetheless, analysts suggest that no reductions in taxes or fees are anticipated for 2025.