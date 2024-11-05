New Medical Findings Challenge Imane Khelif's Gender Classification

A medical report from June 2023 has emerged, casting doubt on the biological sex of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia shared the report, which was prepared by hospitals in Paris and Algeria, revealing that Khelif has a genetic condition known as 5-alpha reductase deficiency. This condition, which affects sexual development, is found exclusively in biological males.

The report confirmed an XY chromosome karyotype along with testosterone levels typical of biological males. This information has led to scrutiny regarding Khelif's classification in competitions, particularly following her gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics.

Additionally, the report suggested that Khelif pursue therapy to help align her physical characteristics with her perceived gender identity, underscoring the importance of psychological support in this process.