New Medical Findings Challenge Imane Khelif's Gender Classification

Sports | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 13:38
Bulgaria: New Medical Findings Challenge Imane Khelif's Gender Classification

A medical report from June 2023 has emerged, casting doubt on the biological sex of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia shared the report, which was prepared by hospitals in Paris and Algeria, revealing that Khelif has a genetic condition known as 5-alpha reductase deficiency. This condition, which affects sexual development, is found exclusively in biological males.

The report confirmed an XY chromosome karyotype along with testosterone levels typical of biological males. This information has led to scrutiny regarding Khelif's classification in competitions, particularly following her gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics.

Additionally, the report suggested that Khelif pursue therapy to help align her physical characteristics with her perceived gender identity, underscoring the importance of psychological support in this process.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Khelif, biological, Algerian

Related Articles:

New Bulgarian Legislation Targets Gender Change for Minors and Limits Gender Science Access

A parliamentary committee in Bulgaria approved a bill on Wednesday that bans medical procedures for changing the biological sex of minors, a practice not currently permitted

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Controversy to Glory: Imane Khelif Wins Gold in Paris and Makes History as Algeria's First Female Olympic Boxing Champion

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif made history by winning gold in Paris, becoming the first female Olympic boxing champion from an African nation

Sports | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 08:05

Imane Khelif Makes History: Algeria's First Female Boxer to Reach Olympic Final

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, whose Olympic participation has been surrounded by gender-related controversy, is now on the verge of winning gold in Paris

Sports | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 08:48

Are Men Competing as Women in the Olympics? The Facts Say: 'No!'

The decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting to participate in boxing competitions has sparked heated debates recently

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 14:34

Italian Male Boxer Challenges Khelif Following Controversial Victory at the Olympics

Italian boxing champion Gianmarco Cardillo has publicly revealed that he has been feeling like a woman for the past 15 days and has expressed a desire to fight Algerian Imane Khelif

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 11:15

Hungarian Boxer to Face Controversial Opponent Imane Khelif: 'There Were Rumors She Was a Boy'

The Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori is set to faceImane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of the biggest scandal at the Paris Olympics

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Safe Betting Sites for Bulgarians in 2024 as the NRA continues Blacklisting operators

As Bulgaria continues to add rogue operators to its blacklist, players in the country are regularly seeking safe betting sites to place their wagers.

Sports | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 08:12

Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Secures Another Hard-Fought Win at Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top tennis player, secured his 45th win of the season with a hard-fought comeback in the Paris Masters 1000 indoor tournament

Sports | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:30

Bulgaria Continues Stellar Year in Professional Poker

This year has been stellar for Bulgaria’s professional poker players, with strong performances in major international events such as the 2024 World Series of Poker Tour.

Sports | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 07:37

Grigor Dimitrov Climbs to Ninth Place in ATP World Rankings

Bulgaria's top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has risen by one position in the ATP world rankings and currently holds the ninth spot, displacing Australian player Alex de Minaur.

Sports | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 09:44

Can Bulgaria Qualify for the Next Stage of the Nations League?

Having missed out on a return to the second tier of the UEFA Nations League last time - losing out to Georgia - Bulgaria will be looking to do one better this edition.

Sports | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 07:29

Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal to Retire at End of 2024 Season

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis at the end of the 2024 season through a social media post

Sports | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria