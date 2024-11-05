Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidate Emphasizes Research, Innovation, and Support for Ukraine

Bulgarian European Commissioner candidate Ekaterina Zaharieva emphasized the connection between peace in Ukraine and Europe’s security during her hearing in the European Parliament. In response to a question from Bulgarian MEP Petar Volgin, Zaharieva expressed hope that Ukraine would prevail in its conflict with Russia, describing the resources allocated to support Ukraine as a crucial investment in European security.

Zaharieva, nominated for the position of Commissioner for Startups, Innovations, and Research, was questioned by Volgin, a member of the far-right Europe of Sovereign Nations group, about linking European innovation policy with the defense sector. He referenced a proposal for creating a European agency similar to the U.S. DARPA, which focuses on advanced defense projects. Volgin concluded his query by asking how Zaharieva would ensure that research and innovation would not be compromised by the ongoing war.

Responding to Volgin, Zaharieva stated that Russia initiated the war, not Europe or Ukraine. She underscored the necessity for Europe to adapt to the new geopolitical landscape by enhancing its security, while also asserting that civilian research and innovation should not conflict with defense initiatives. She noted that while the Horizon Europe program does not address defense-related research, she supports an increase in funding for defense innovation, even though it falls outside her direct portfolio.

Zaharieva expressed a desire for the European Innovation Council to emulate DARPA's approach, citing DARPA's significant funding for cancer research as an example of how defense-related initiatives can yield high societal value. The hearing also touched on other global issues, including the Middle East, where Danish MEP Per Clausen raised concerns about ensuring that funds directed to Israeli universities promote peace and human rights.

Assuring that no project funded under Horizon Europe is defense-related, Zaharieva confirmed that the European Commission oversees all projects involving Israeli researchers and expressed her commitment to engaging Palestinian scientists, despite the challenges. She also pledged to promote women's roles in research and innovation, aiming for at least 50% female representation in commissions related to the Horizon Europe Framework Programme, highlighting the disparity in leadership roles occupied by women in scientific research.

Among her other priorities, Zaharieva called for strengthening Europe’s scientific research space through new legislation, advocating for member countries to increase their research and innovation spending from 2.3% to 3% of GDP. She emphasized the importance of preventing brain drain and ensuring freedom of movement for scientists within the EU.

Zaharieva also addressed the need for incentives for startups and scaleups, emphasizing that companies seeking funding abroad represent a loss of European resources and jobs. She pointed to successful COVID-19 vaccine development as a model for capacity building in key technologies, and she advocated for establishing an Artificial Intelligence Research Council.

Noting that EU investments in research and innovation lag behind those of the USA, China, and Japan, Zaharieva stressed the necessity for coordinated efforts among member states to enhance competitiveness. She highlighted the relatively low percentage of European companies investing in research, at just 40%, compared to 56% in the USA.

Responding to a question from MEP Tsvetelina Penkova regarding the definition of startups, Zaharieva acknowledged the importance of establishing a legal framework to clarify what constitutes a startup, emphasizing the need for comprehensive analysis before implementation. She also identified challenges related to product testing within the European Innovation Act and recognized the EU's shortcomings in public procurement compared to the US.

Zaharieva began her remarks in Bulgarian before switching to English, addressing her Bulgarian colleagues in their native language. The hearing was marked by a moment of silence for the victims of recent floods in Spain, as the candidates for commissioner began their testimonies.