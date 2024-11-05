Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidate Emphasizes Research, Innovation, and Support for Ukraine

World » EU | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidate Emphasizes Research, Innovation, and Support for Ukraine @BTA

Bulgarian European Commissioner candidate Ekaterina Zaharieva emphasized the connection between peace in Ukraine and Europe’s security during her hearing in the European Parliament. In response to a question from Bulgarian MEP Petar Volgin, Zaharieva expressed hope that Ukraine would prevail in its conflict with Russia, describing the resources allocated to support Ukraine as a crucial investment in European security.

Zaharieva, nominated for the position of Commissioner for Startups, Innovations, and Research, was questioned by Volgin, a member of the far-right Europe of Sovereign Nations group, about linking European innovation policy with the defense sector. He referenced a proposal for creating a European agency similar to the U.S. DARPA, which focuses on advanced defense projects. Volgin concluded his query by asking how Zaharieva would ensure that research and innovation would not be compromised by the ongoing war.

Responding to Volgin, Zaharieva stated that Russia initiated the war, not Europe or Ukraine. She underscored the necessity for Europe to adapt to the new geopolitical landscape by enhancing its security, while also asserting that civilian research and innovation should not conflict with defense initiatives. She noted that while the Horizon Europe program does not address defense-related research, she supports an increase in funding for defense innovation, even though it falls outside her direct portfolio.

Zaharieva expressed a desire for the European Innovation Council to emulate DARPA's approach, citing DARPA's significant funding for cancer research as an example of how defense-related initiatives can yield high societal value. The hearing also touched on other global issues, including the Middle East, where Danish MEP Per Clausen raised concerns about ensuring that funds directed to Israeli universities promote peace and human rights.

Assuring that no project funded under Horizon Europe is defense-related, Zaharieva confirmed that the European Commission oversees all projects involving Israeli researchers and expressed her commitment to engaging Palestinian scientists, despite the challenges. She also pledged to promote women's roles in research and innovation, aiming for at least 50% female representation in commissions related to the Horizon Europe Framework Programme, highlighting the disparity in leadership roles occupied by women in scientific research.

Among her other priorities, Zaharieva called for strengthening Europe’s scientific research space through new legislation, advocating for member countries to increase their research and innovation spending from 2.3% to 3% of GDP. She emphasized the importance of preventing brain drain and ensuring freedom of movement for scientists within the EU.

Zaharieva also addressed the need for incentives for startups and scaleups, emphasizing that companies seeking funding abroad represent a loss of European resources and jobs. She pointed to successful COVID-19 vaccine development as a model for capacity building in key technologies, and she advocated for establishing an Artificial Intelligence Research Council.

Noting that EU investments in research and innovation lag behind those of the USA, China, and Japan, Zaharieva stressed the necessity for coordinated efforts among member states to enhance competitiveness. She highlighted the relatively low percentage of European companies investing in research, at just 40%, compared to 56% in the USA.

Responding to a question from MEP Tsvetelina Penkova regarding the definition of startups, Zaharieva acknowledged the importance of establishing a legal framework to clarify what constitutes a startup, emphasizing the need for comprehensive analysis before implementation. She also identified challenges related to product testing within the European Innovation Act and recognized the EU's shortcomings in public procurement compared to the US.

Zaharieva began her remarks in Bulgarian before switching to English, addressing her Bulgarian colleagues in their native language. The hearing was marked by a moment of silence for the victims of recent floods in Spain, as the candidates for commissioner began their testimonies.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zaharieva, European, Ukraine, innovation

Related Articles:

Ekaterina Zaharieva of Bulgaria Secures Role as European Commissioner After Successful Hearing

Ekaterina Zaharieva's candidacy for European Commissioner has been approved

World » EU | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 16:26

Rent Consumes 45% of Minimum Wage in Bulgaria, Reflecting EU-Wide Housing Struggle

A recent analysis from the European Institute of Trade Unions, highlighted by the European Confederation of Trade Unions, reveals that

Business » Properties | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00

Document Reveals Russia's Initial Demands for Ukraine’s Surrender

A document has surfaced revealing Russia's initial demands from Ukraine at the outset of the war

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2024, Monday // 15:13

Medvedev Warns Trump: Attempting to End Ukraine War Could Lead to a JFK Fate

As the countdown begins for the election of the new American president, the global focus is on the unfolding events in Washington

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2024, Monday // 12:00

One in Six Europeans Cuts Back on Food to Afford Housing

According to a report by a real estate agency cited by Euronews, one in six Europeans, or 16%, have had to reduce their food intake and cut back on basic living expenses in the past year

World » EU | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 12:06

Canada Advocates for Ukraine's Use of Long-Range Weapons in Russia

In an interview with Radio Canada, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that Ukraine should have the ability to strike military targets far within Russian territory using long-range weapon

World » Ukraine | November 1, 2024, Friday // 18:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Ekaterina Zaharieva of Bulgaria Secures Role as European Commissioner After Successful Hearing

Ekaterina Zaharieva's candidacy for European Commissioner has been approved

World » EU | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 16:26

Austria Signals Possible Schengen Progress for Bulgaria and Romania

The Austrian media report that an upcoming meeting between the interior ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria

World » EU | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30

One in Six Europeans Cuts Back on Food to Afford Housing

According to a report by a real estate agency cited by Euronews, one in six Europeans, or 16%, have had to reduce their food intake and cut back on basic living expenses in the past year

World » EU | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 12:06

Annual Inflation in Eurozone Accelerates, Prompting Caution from the ECB

Annual inflation in the Eurozone has risen to 2 percent in October 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, marking an increase from 1.7 percent in September

World » EU | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 16:12

European Prosecutor's Office Probes Manfred Weber and EPP for Fraud and Corruption

A European prosecutor's office is investigating allegations of fraud and corruption linked to Manfred Weber's 2019 European Parliament election campaign

World » EU | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 11:19

Rising EU Concerns: Russia May Target Member States

In response to heightened fears of a Russian assault on an EU state, former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö outlined the urgent need for Europe to bolster its civil and military defense capabilities

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria