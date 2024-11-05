Bulgaria: Investigation Reveals Political Affiliations in 26% of Vote-Buying Reports

Politics | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 12:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Investigation Reveals Political Affiliations in 26% of Vote-Buying Reports

In 26% of the reported cases of vote-buying, individuals affiliated with political parties have been implicated, according to Atanas Ilkov, the Acting Interior Minister of Bulgaria. Ilkov addressed the media during a briefing regarding the Ministry of Interior's report on the recent elections.

He stated that some reports indicated individuals engaging in vote-buying without specifying a particular political party. Ilkov noted that all evidence gathered before and during the election has led to the initiation of pre-trial proceedings.

The ongoing investigation is subject to confidentiality, preventing the Ministry from releasing specific details. Ilkov explained that the Ministry cannot disclose unconfirmed data related to political parties, as this may expose them to the dissemination of false information.

Ilkov assured the public that there has been no political pressure exerted on the professional leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including himself. He emphasized that the results reported are a testament to the diligent work and professional approach of all involved in the process.

When questioned about the inability to reach those orchestrating vote-buying, Ilkov responded that there is ongoing investigation and conviction is expected after the election process concludes. He noted that the number of warning protocols issued has increased compared to previous elections.

The Ministry has prepared responses based on credible information regarding potential vote-buying incidents, avoiding the indiscriminate issuance of protocols. He stated that each protocol is backed by substantial evidence.

Regarding lists that have circulated publicly, Ilkov clarified that the Ministry would not arrest individuals based solely on these lists without a legal basis. He emphasized the importance of accurate communication on this issue, stating that misleading statements could confuse the public. Ilkov also confirmed that the Ministry has actively addressed vote-buying concerns within Roma communities, affirming the effectiveness of their actions.

