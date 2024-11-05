Delyan Peevski: Political Factions in Bulgaria Seek to Oust Borissov and Undermine Governance

Delyan Peevski, the leader of "DPS - New Beginning," has accused a group of politicians of attempting to undermine the Bulgarian state in a statement released to the media. He criticized these politicians for their desperate efforts to absolve themselves of responsibility following the recent elections, claiming that their behavior reflects their loss of 300,000 votes.

Peevski referred to certain politicians using diminutive nicknames, implying that they lack seriousness and maturity. He suggested that their antics are largely centered around Boyko Borissov, who they sought to oust. According to him, these politicians had spent months attempting to form an alliance against Borissov, demonstrating their fear of his influence. He proudly stated that he had rejected their offers for various deals aimed at sidelining Borissov.

He described interactions with these politicians, who he characterized as engaged in nonsensical discussions during meetings over Turkish coffee. Peevski criticized them for exhibiting what he termed "political schizophrenia" and claimed to understand their true motivations.

"For nine months, Kiki, Niki-Miki, Asenkata and Naseto Golemiya were in my office, they drank liters of Turkish coffee and talked all kinds of nonsense, and today I listen to what they, in my office, said about Borissov. These are bouts of political schizophrenia," Peevski pointed out.

The leader of "DPS - New Beginning" argued that their main objective is to position their allies in critical governmental roles, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Chief Prosecutor’s office, in order to shield their activities from scrutiny. He warned that their ultimate aim is to eliminate their political opponents.

Peevski pointed to Borissov as an early target of their tactics, describing his arrest as brutal and suggesting that it marked the failure of their campaign. He indicated that without the interference in the electoral process, their performance would be significantly diminished.

He also expressed concern that the ongoing post-election hysteria stems from fears of exposing the alleged corrupt practices of these politicians. He vowed to continue revealing their actions and emphasized the need for accountability, claiming that they have committed numerous crimes over the past three years.

According to Peevski, the current attempts by these politicians to disrupt the party system and find a new leader are misguided. He reminded them that political destinies are determined by voters, not by maneuvers within the National Assembly.

He asserted that their actions violate democratic norms and legal principles, promising that they would face consequences for their behavior. In response to ongoing allegations against "DPS - New Beginning," he pledged to defend the party’s legitimacy and the rights of its supporters.

Peevski reaffirmed the commitment of "DPS - New Beginning" to the nearly 300,000 voters who placed their trust in them, stating that they will honor that trust.