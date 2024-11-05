Bulgarians in the US: West Coast Backs Harris, East Supports Trump

Vesela Cherneva, deputy director of the European Council for Foreign Policy, commented on the voting tendencies within the Bulgarian diaspora in the United States during an appearance on NOVA NEWS. She noted a lack of a unified Bulgarian vote, highlighting that while the diaspora on the west coast leans strongly Democratic, many in Chicago and the east coast are supportive of Donald Trump.

Cherneva explained that the views of Bulgarians in major cities such as Washington, Baltimore, New York, and Boston tend to be more liberal compared to those in Chicago, who are more pro-Trump. Ivan Anchev, co-chairman of the Atlantic Council in Bulgaria, echoed this sentiment, suggesting that Trump represents a different era in politics, lacking the respect for democracy typical of previous American presidents. He warned that this could empower various forces sharing similar skepticism.

In contrast, Cherneva asserted that a presidency under Kamala Harris would bring systematic governance and predictability, while Trump's leadership would likely be more erratic. Anchev added that Trump appears better prepared for this election campaign than in previous ones.