Bulgarians in the US: West Coast Backs Harris, East Supports Trump

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36
Bulgaria: Bulgarians in the US: West Coast Backs Harris, East Supports Trump

Vesela Cherneva, deputy director of the European Council for Foreign Policy, commented on the voting tendencies within the Bulgarian diaspora in the United States during an appearance on NOVA NEWS. She noted a lack of a unified Bulgarian vote, highlighting that while the diaspora on the west coast leans strongly Democratic, many in Chicago and the east coast are supportive of Donald Trump.

Cherneva explained that the views of Bulgarians in major cities such as Washington, Baltimore, New York, and Boston tend to be more liberal compared to those in Chicago, who are more pro-Trump. Ivan Anchev, co-chairman of the Atlantic Council in Bulgaria, echoed this sentiment, suggesting that Trump represents a different era in politics, lacking the respect for democracy typical of previous American presidents. He warned that this could empower various forces sharing similar skepticism.

In contrast, Cherneva asserted that a presidency under Kamala Harris would bring systematic governance and predictability, while Trump's leadership would likely be more erratic. Anchev added that Trump appears better prepared for this election campaign than in previous ones.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Trump, Harris

Related Articles:

Kremlin Uncertain on Putin’s Response to Trump’s Victory

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that it is uncertain whether Vladimir Putin will extend congratulations to Donald Trump on his election victory

World » Russia | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:27

Second Bulgarian Missing After Valencia Floods Confirmed Safe

The second Bulgarian citizen who had been unaccounted for following the floods in the Valencia region has made contact with his family

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:21

Bulgarian Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on US Election Victory

Hours after the first exit poll results from the US presidential election, politicians worldwide, including those from Bulgaria

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:12

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister: Europe’s Security at a Crossroads as U.S. Turns Inward

Todor Tagarev, former Defense Minister of Bulgaria, stated that the global landscape is shifting

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:22

Global Congratulations Pour in as Trump Approaches Second Term

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Donald Trump on his expected victory in the U.S. presidential election

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:05

Trump Declares Victory, Promises ‘Golden Age’ for America

Early Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support he had received

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Kremlin Uncertain on Putin’s Response to Trump’s Victory

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that it is uncertain whether Vladimir Putin will extend congratulations to Donald Trump on his election victory

World » Russia | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:27

Global Congratulations Pour in as Trump Approaches Second Term

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Donald Trump on his expected victory in the U.S. presidential election

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:05

Trump Declares Victory, Promises ‘Golden Age’ for America

Early Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support he had received

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10

US Dollar and Bitcoin Surge as Investors Anticipate Trump Victory

The U.S. dollar and stock index futures experienced notable increases

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:25

Trump Defeats Harris in 2024 Election, Fox News Declares Him 47th President

Fox News projected Donald Trump as the victor over Kamala Harris in a historic election that grants him a nonconsecutive second term in the White House

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:04

Russian Embassy Denies US Election Meddling, Calls Accusations “Malicious Slander”

The Russian embassy in Washington dismissed accusations of interference in the US presidential election

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 08:59
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria