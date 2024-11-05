Public Outcry Leads Vucic to Consider Referendum on Continued Presidency

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has proposed an advisory referendum to determine whether he should continue in his role, responding to public outcry following the tragic collapse of the Novi Sad train station visor that resulted in the deaths of 14 individuals. He remarked that the protesters were effectively calling for his resignation.

In an interview with Serbia's "Happy" TV, Vucic stated that if over 50 percent of citizens vote in favor of his resignation, he would immediately step down and initiate presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.

Protests calling for the resignation of Vucic and other officials, including Construction Minister Goran Vesic, took place across Serbia last week. Another demonstration is planned for today near the site of the train station disaster in Novi Sad.

Minister Vesic announced that he would officially resign today, emphasizing that he does not accept blame for the incident but is stepping down as the accountable figure.