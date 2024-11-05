Russia and Iran Highlighted as Key Threats in Today's US Elections

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning on Tuesday regarding foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, who are intensifying efforts to undermine confidence in the upcoming presidential election and exacerbate divisions among American citizens. The U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) anticipates that foreign influence operations will "intensify through Election Day and in the coming weeks," with narratives primarily focusing on key swing states.

In a joint statement with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence indicated that "Russia is the most active threat." Russian-affiliated actors are reportedly producing misleading videos and fake articles aimed at eroding public trust in the electoral process. These actions are intended to "instill fear in voters" and imply that Americans are engaging in violence due to political disagreements. The agencies cautioned that these efforts could provoke violence, including targeting election officials, and warned that more manufactured content aligned with these themes is expected to emerge as Election Day approaches and afterward.

The IC also identified Iran as a "significant" foreign influence threat. Intelligence assessments reveal that Iran has conducted malicious cyber operations to disrupt former President Trump’s campaign. The agencies noted Iran's ongoing desire for revenge against certain former U.S. officials whom it blames for the death of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) Commander Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, specifically highlighting Trump as a primary target for retribution.

In related news, in-person voting commenced at midnight local time in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, a town near the Canadian border, and will continue until 7 PM. On November 5, six registered voters in Dixville Notch were among the first in the nation to cast their ballots, which opened with the national anthem played on the accordion. Polling closed shortly after midnight in a tradition that has been in place since 1960, with the results showing an equal split: three votes for Republican candidate Trump and three for Democratic candidate Harris.