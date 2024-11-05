Petkov Challenges Borissov: Choose Between Bulgaria and Peevski

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), issued a direct challenge to GERB leader Boyko Borissov, urging him to choose between allegiance to Bulgaria or Delyan Peevski. Petkov warned that if Borissov remains influenced by Peevski, negotiations between their parties would be unfeasible. “If he fears Peevski or continues to follow his lead, there is no discussion to be had,” Petkov stated on bTV. He emphasized that one party in parliament, referring to Peevski’s DPS-New Beginning, should not hold undue influence if democratic values are to be upheld.

Petkov further detailed perceived dependencies between Borissov and Peevski, highlighting concerns that unresolved issues between them might jeopardize efforts to secure an independent judiciary. He suggested that a “sanitary cordon” was needed around certain influences, specifically calling for an end to decisions made by Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), which he claims currently holds an expired mandate. Petkov speculated that any lingering “secrets” from the past might make both Borissov and Peevski vulnerable to pressure, risking mutual downfall if a chief prosecutor is chosen who might challenge their interests.

Additionally, Petkov expressed suspicions that “New Beginning,” a faction within DPS after the split between Peevski and Dogan, engaged in vote-buying during the elections. He suggested irregularities had inflated results, pointing to discrepancies between low approval ratings for certain leaders and unusually high voting results. Petkov argued that nationwide vote counting, rather than partial reviews, was essential to ensure transparency.

Petkov also voiced doubts over statements allegedly made by Petya Bankova, the former head of the Customs agency, which accused an ex-finance minister of corruption. He implied that Bankova might have signed these statements under pressure, recounting her own reported statement of disbelief about her prior admissions while in detention.

European Union diplomats, according to Petkov, had also questioned Borissov during a recent meeting on whether GERB would consider forming a government without DPS’s “New Beginning” faction led by Peevski. While Borissov reportedly did not respond, Petkov shared that the ambassadors had proposed alternatives to Peevski's DPS, including a coalition between GERB, WCC-DB, and other parties, or options involving the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and “There Is Such a People” (TISP). Petkov did not reveal his source for the account of the meeting.

In response, Temenuzhka Petkova of GERB accused WCC-DB of undermining government formation talks with their conditions. She argued that GERB, which holds the most seats, should not be subject to dictates from other parties, stressing the need for dialogue rather than ultimatums. Petkova asserted that the priority for GERB remains to establish a stable government, and noted that the election of the National Assembly chairperson would be a critical step in demonstrating other parties’ commitment to avoiding new elections.

Petkova reiterated that GERB would nominate a candidate for the speaker role and called on all responsible parties in parliament to support their candidate, framing this as a test of their commitment to stability and democratic values. According to Petkova, continued political instability, after four years of crisis, could deepen the country’s challenges.

She also dismissed allegations of vote manipulation as a distraction from the core issue of forming a government. However, Petkova conceded that any proven election law violations should be prosecuted. She quoted Borissov, who stated that GERB would only entertain discussions about vote-buying if there were constructive solutions in sight.

Former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov added that GERB would back a Constitutional Court decision to annul the election results if needed, though he warned that doing so might extend the ongoing political deadlock. He noted that despite potential electoral manipulations, recent election outcomes across multiple cycles suggest the balance of power remains consistent in the 51st Parliament.