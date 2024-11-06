Westinghouse, Hyundai to Design AP1000® Reactors for Bulgaria

On November 5, 2024, Westinghouse Electric Company, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., and "Kozloduy NPP - New Powers" EAD signed a contract in Sofia to initiate engineering services for two nuclear reactors using Westinghouse’s AP1000® technology. The event was attended by Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov, U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Merten, and executives from the participating companies, including Petyo Ivanov, CEO of "Kozloduy NPP - New Powers," Elias Gideon of Westinghouse, and Yoon Young-Joon of Hyundai E&C.

The contract covers site-specific design work for two AP1000® reactors at the Kozloduy nuclear site. With this agreement, "Kozloduy NPP - New Powers" will begin the licensing process for the technology in Bulgaria, obtain construction permits, and establish the structure for managing the new project. Planning for the operations, resource allocation, and future maintenance of the reactors is also set to commence. The activities outlined in this one-year design contract are expected to start immediately.

Bulgaria, with over five decades of nuclear expertise, sees this collaboration as essential for energy independence and regional stability. Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized the partnership’s significance for bolstering Bulgaria’s energy sector, lauding Westinghouse and Hyundai as leaders in nuclear technology. "The Bulgarian state is fully committed to supporting this initiative, which builds on our nation’s experience and advances energy security in Europe,” he said.

Minister of Energy Vladimir Malinov noted the project aligns with the government’s focus on advancing nuclear energy, expressing optimism for completion within the next decade. “This project is a commitment to affordable, clean energy for Bulgaria’s future,” Malinov said, acknowledging the role of both Westinghouse and Hyundai in forming the consortium.

U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Merten reaffirmed U.S. support for Bulgaria’s energy diversification efforts, describing the AP1000® reactors as offering unmatched safety standards for sustainable and secure energy. "The project strengthens Bulgaria’s energy security and reinforces its role as an energy hub in the region,” he stated.

Westinghouse’s Dan Lipman, President of Power Systems, highlighted the benefits of the AP1000® technology, which is the only Generation III+ nuclear reactor in commercial operation utilizing fully passive safety systems and modular construction for enhanced efficiency and reduced emissions. He noted that the project will bring new jobs and long-term economic growth to Bulgaria, emphasizing the company’s commitment to building on its established partnership with the country.

The first of the two reactors at Kozloduy is expected to be operational by 2035. Westinghouse has already established memorandums with 22 Bulgarian companies, ensuring local involvement in the project. Beyond Bulgaria, AP1000® technology is gaining traction globally, with 18 units anticipated to be commercially operational by the decade’s end, in locations including Poland, Ukraine, Central and Eastern Europe, the U.K., India, and the U.S.

Globally, four AP1000® reactors are currently in commercial use in China, and two units have been finalized in the United States at the Vogtle plant in Georgia. Additionally, eight more units are under construction, and plans for four others are approved.