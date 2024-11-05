Dixville Notch Opens US Polls Amid Historic Race Between Harris and Trump

The first ballot for the 2024 U.S. presidential election was cast shortly after midnight in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, marking the start of the nationwide voting process set for November 5 and 6. This small township, positioned near the U.S.-Canada border in northern New Hampshire, has maintained the tradition of opening and closing its poll just after midnight since 1960, according to CNN.

In a reflection of anticipated national voting trends, Dixville Notch reported a split decision with three votes for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and three for her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump. Their close polling reflects the broader forecasted tight race between the two, with various national polls showing minimal difference in their support.

The two main candidates are battling intensely, particularly in seven key battleground states that play a pivotal role in determining the election outcome. The swing states—Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—do not follow a predictable voting pattern and are expected to be crucial in this election. Nationally, Harris has a slight edge over Trump in some polls, with the ABC News platform FiveThirtyEight showing her at 48% versus Trump’s 46.9%. Other pollsters have indicated either a tied race or narrow leads for each candidate, with results often falling within the margin of error.

Polling hours vary by state, with most locations set to operate from 6 am to 8 pm local time on Tuesday. The earliest polling stations will close around 7 pm ET in states like Georgia, while the last polls will conclude in Hawaii and Alaska by midnight ET. Counting of ballots will begin once polling stations close across all states, and while smaller states may project results quickly, outcomes in key battlegrounds may take hours or longer to determine.

To secure victory, a candidate must win at least 270 of the 538 available electoral votes. These votes come from a combination of 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 100 Senate seats, and three from Washington, D.C. The distribution of electoral votes varies by state, with California holding the largest share at 54 votes, followed by Texas with 40, and Florida with 30. In contrast, smaller states like North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, and Vermont each carry a minimum of three votes.

Vice President Kamala Harris is running to make history as the first woman and first Indian-American President, representing the incumbent Democratic Party. Former President Donald Trump, representing the Republican Party, is aiming for a unique comeback, seeking to become the first president in over a century to serve two non-consecutive terms.

As Americans head to the polls, exit poll data will start emerging early in the day, although final results will only be confirmed after counting concludes nationwide.