Israeli Forces Target Hezbollah’s Intelligence Hub and Capture Syrian Operative

On Monday, Israel targeted Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Syria, conducting airstrikes against what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described as key terror infrastructure. In a post on X, the IDF stated that the strikes on Hezbollah's assets in Syria would further undermine the group’s intelligence-gathering abilities. According to the post, recent IDF operations have also degraded Hezbollah’s military intelligence capabilities in Lebanon, targeting and destroying related assets.

Just days prior, the IDF disclosed that its forces had entered Syrian territory to capture a Syrian national, Ali Suleiman al-Aadi, suspected of working with Iranian agents. Al-Aadi, reportedly active in the southern town of Saida, had been gathering intelligence on Israeli forces stationed near the border, allegedly to assist in planning future attacks. Surveillance by Israeli forces led to his arrest, and al-Aadi is now in Israeli custody for interrogation.

The IDF released footage showing al-Aadi recounting how he was recruited by an Iranian operative disguised as a Syrian military intelligence officer. During interrogation, al-Aadi described how the agent assessed the region’s strategic potential for hostile operations, initially introducing himself as a member of Syrian intelligence, though he was reportedly working for Iran. "He said he was from military intelligence, but I understood he was connected to Iran," al-Aadi revealed.

Iranian officials have intensified their rhetoric in response to recent Israeli airstrikes, which targeted Iranian-linked military bases and air defense systems on October 26. As regional tensions continue to rise, the IDF has emphasized its intent to protect Israel’s borders, vowing to prevent any establishment of Iranian influence or hostile activity in southern Syria.