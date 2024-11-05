Post-Novi Sad Tragedy: Serbs are Angry Over Railway Station Canopy Collapse Linked to Chinese Renovation

Growing calls for accountability are emerging in Serbia following the tragic deaths of 14 individuals when an outdoor canopy collapsed at the Novi Sad railway station. The incident occurred just months after a three-year renovation project carried out by a Chinese consortium was completed, reports Balkan Insight.

The accident, which also left three people aged between 18 and 24 critically injured, has sparked outrage across the country. On Saturday, a vigil attended by over a thousand mourners was held at the site of the disaster, where flowers, toys, and candles were placed in memory of the victims, including four minors who were under the canopy at the time of the collapse.

In response to the incident, hundreds marched to the Serbian government headquarters in Belgrade on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Goran Vesic. Protesters marked the building with red handprints, and opposition parties have organized a protest scheduled for Tuesday in Novi Sad, coinciding with three days of official mourning in the city.

President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic have both promised that those responsible will be held politically accountable for the tragedy, although Vucevic emphasized that such accountability should not be dictated by social media reactions. While visiting China, Vucevic cautioned against "anti-Chinese hysteria," amidst scrutiny of the renovation project undertaken by the China Railway International Company Ltd and China Communications Construction Company Ltd. Both companies, along with the Serbian government, have stated that the collapsed canopy was not included in the renovation scope.

On Saturday, Vesic, along with 25 other public officials, was questioned by the Higher Public Prosecution in Novi Sad. Following the inquiry, Vesic stated on X that the Ministry is cooperating fully with the prosecutor's office to determine the causes of the devastating event, which has deeply affected him both as a minister and as a citizen of Serbia.

The renovation of the Novi Sad railway station was part of a larger Chinese initiative to upgrade Serbia’s railway infrastructure as a segment of the Belt and Road Initiative. This upgrade project commenced in 2021 and was revealed in 2022 during an election campaign, although the reconstruction efforts extended until July 2024, with local authorities claiming that it met European standards.

However, controversy surrounds the Chinese investment in Serbia, particularly regarding infrastructure, mining, and surveillance. Documentation related to the renovation has reportedly been classified as confidential. The 2021 construction permit did not specifically outline which aspects of the railway station would be reconstructed, leading to concerns about transparency. A project titled "Architecture Project for the Extension and Adaptation of the Underpass and Canopy of the Novi Sad Railway Station" was included among the numerous supplementary documents, yet it lacked detailed descriptions.

In Novi Sad, posters have appeared labeling the incident as “not a tragedy, but a crime.” Vucevic, who is currently in Shanghai to sign a new business memorandum, criticized those making political statements about the incident. He described the situation as a tragedy, expressing disapproval of claims that it constituted murder. Vucevic acknowledged the complexity of the situation, highlighting the lack of complete information about the events leading to the accident.

In light of the tragedy, Vucic has insisted on severe consequences for those found responsible, calling for both political and criminal accountability.