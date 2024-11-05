Bulgaria Expands Rail Fleet with New Trains from Skoda

Bulgaria is set to sign an additional agreement with Skoda for the procurement of five new electric trains, complementing an existing contract for 20 units. This announcement was made by Minister of Transport and Communications Krasimira Stoyanova during the Monitoring Committee meeting for the "Transport Connectivity" Program 2021 - 2027, held in Sofia.

Minister Stoyanova expressed optimism about the timely delivery of the new trains, reflecting on previous delays: "I hope the next ones don't come in 100 years." This marks a significant step as it is the first time new railway rolling stock will be financed through the "Transport Connectivity" Program.

In her statements, the minister revealed that negotiations with the European Commission have been successful, leading to the inclusion of a project for acquiring new rolling stock in the amended "Transport Connectivity" Program 2021-2027. She emphasized the necessity of ensuring a safe, sustainable, and developed transport infrastructure while also highlighting the importance of the services it offers. Stoyanova noted the critical need to address delays and enhance administrative capacity within the operational program.

Currently, nine procedures are active under the Transport Connectivity Program 2021-2027, with eight already open. These procedures cover various projects linked to rail and road infrastructure, intermodality, innovation, and traffic systems. Key infrastructure projects slated for implementation in this programming period include "Plovdiv - Burgas" phase 2, "Voluyak - Dragoman" phase 2, and the "Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo" highway. Notably, the construction of Bulgaria's first railway highway is also underway, expected to be completed by 2027.

Additionally, the financial execution of the Operational Program "Transport and Transport Infrastructure" 2014-2020 stands at 99.4%, with all requests for final payments for projects under this program having been reviewed.