Bulgaria Expands Rail Fleet with New Trains from Skoda
Bulgaria is set to sign an additional agreement with Skoda for the procurement of five new electric trains, complementing an existing contract for 20 units. This announcement was made by Minister of Transport and Communications Krasimira Stoyanova during the Monitoring Committee meeting for the "Transport Connectivity" Program 2021 - 2027, held in Sofia.
Minister Stoyanova expressed optimism about the timely delivery of the new trains, reflecting on previous delays: "I hope the next ones don't come in 100 years." This marks a significant step as it is the first time new railway rolling stock will be financed through the "Transport Connectivity" Program.
In her statements, the minister revealed that negotiations with the European Commission have been successful, leading to the inclusion of a project for acquiring new rolling stock in the amended "Transport Connectivity" Program 2021-2027. She emphasized the necessity of ensuring a safe, sustainable, and developed transport infrastructure while also highlighting the importance of the services it offers. Stoyanova noted the critical need to address delays and enhance administrative capacity within the operational program.
Currently, nine procedures are active under the Transport Connectivity Program 2021-2027, with eight already open. These procedures cover various projects linked to rail and road infrastructure, intermodality, innovation, and traffic systems. Key infrastructure projects slated for implementation in this programming period include "Plovdiv - Burgas" phase 2, "Voluyak - Dragoman" phase 2, and the "Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo" highway. Notably, the construction of Bulgaria's first railway highway is also underway, expected to be completed by 2027.
Additionally, the financial execution of the Operational Program "Transport and Transport Infrastructure" 2014-2020 stands at 99.4%, with all requests for final payments for projects under this program having been reviewed.
Second Bulgarian Missing After Valencia Floods Confirmed Safe
The second Bulgarian citizen who had been unaccounted for following the floods in the Valencia region has made contact with his family
UK Reports First Locally Transmitted Mpox Cases Outside Africa, WHO Urges Swift Action
The United Kingdom has reported two additional cases of mpox clade Ib, marking the first confirmed instances of local transmission in the WHO European Region
November 6 Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Skies and Seasonal Temperatures
On November 6, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather
Sunny Conditions Expected Across Bulgaria on November 5
On November 5, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather
Missing Bulgarian Found Safe After Devastating Valencia Floods
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Bulgarian Consulate General in Valencia has received confirmation from the family of a missing Bulgarian citizen that they have successfully reestablished contact with him
Bulgarians Among the Missing as Search Efforts Continue After Deadly Floods in Spain
In Spain, search efforts are ongoing for those still missing after deadly floods in Valencia and the surrounding area claimed more than 200 lives