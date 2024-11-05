Sunny Conditions Expected Across Bulgaria on November 5

On November 5, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east. Overnight temperatures are expected to range from minus 3°C to 2°C, with Sofia registering a low of minus 1°C. Daytime highs will vary between 10°C and 15°C, reaching 12°C in the capital.

Along the coast, conditions will remain mostly sunny, with a moderate north-northeasterly wind. Highs will be between 10°C and 12°C, while the sea water temperature is currently around 17°C.

In the mountains, the weather will also be sunny, with moderate winds from the north-northwest. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 8°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and drop to 3°C at 2,000 meters.