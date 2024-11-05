Sunny Conditions Expected Across Bulgaria on November 5

Bulgaria Sees Record Gold Sales Surge as Prices Hit New Highs
Gold is experiencing a historic surge, reaching a record high of 2,792 dollars per troy ounce in real terms
On November 5, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east. Overnight temperatures are expected to range from minus 3°C to 2°C, with Sofia registering a low of minus 1°C. Daytime highs will vary between 10°C and 15°C, reaching 12°C in the capital.
Along the coast, conditions will remain mostly sunny, with a moderate north-northeasterly wind. Highs will be between 10°C and 12°C, while the sea water temperature is currently around 17°C.
In the mountains, the weather will also be sunny, with moderate winds from the north-northwest. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 8°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and drop to 3°C at 2,000 meters.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Bulgarian Consulate General in Valencia has received confirmation from the family of a missing Bulgarian citizen that they have successfully reestablished contact with him
In Spain, search efforts are ongoing for those still missing after deadly floods in Valencia and the surrounding area claimed more than 200 lives
The weather forecast for November 4 indicates mostly sunny conditions throughout the day
On November 2, Bulgaria will experience minimum temperatures generally between 5°C and 10°C, with sunny and windy conditions prevailing
Five Bulgarian citizens were initially reported missing following recent floods in Valencia, Spain
A significant cyclone has brought rain to Spain, highlighting the atmospheric conditions responsible for such precipitation
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023