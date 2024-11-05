Election Day 2024: Harris Aims for First Female Presidency, Trump Seeks Return

On November 5, Americans will head to the polls to decide between two presidential candidates: former President Donald Trump, seeking a return to the White House at 78, and current Vice President Kamala Harris, the 60-year-old Democratic candidate, aiming to become the first female president. Over 160 million votes are expected, with an estimated 75 million cast already. Polls show a deadlock, with neither candidate projected to secure enough states to easily reach the required 270 electoral votes.

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden on the ballot in July after Biden withdrew following a debate with Trump. Harris has campaign stops planned in Pennsylvania, specifically in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, as she continues her efforts to secure swing states. Meanwhile, Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and has been relying on concerns over economic issues and inflation to gain voter support. His schedule includes appearances in North Carolina and Michigan, three of the seven swing states that could decide the election.

According to a recent NBC News poll, both candidates are tied at 49 percent, with just two percent of voters undecided. Other projections show slight leads: Ipsos gives Harris a three-point advantage, while AtlasIntel reports Trump ahead by two points.

The election process in the United States occurs every four years on the first Tuesday in November. When citizens vote, they are technically voting for a group of electors who represent each state. These electors, proportional to a state's congressional representation, cast official votes in the Electoral College, totaling 538. A candidate must secure at least 270 electoral votes to win. While most states operate on a winner-takes-all basis, Maine and Nebraska use a proportional system, allowing for a split in electoral votes.

For this election, Harris is joined by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, while Trump’s running mate is Ohio Senator JD Vance. Historical precedent shows five instances where the popular vote winner lost the Electoral College, as was the case with Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In addition to the presidential race, elections will be held on November 5 for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 Senate seats. Currently, Republicans control the House with a slim majority, while Democrats have 47 Senate seats, bolstered by four independents who generally vote with them. Close Senate races in states like Ohio, Michigan, and Nevada are likely to determine the final balance of power.

In American elections, swing states often play a decisive role due to their unpredictable leanings. This year, key swing states include Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia in the Sun Belt, and Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania in the Rust Belt.

Election results are certified by states between November 6 and December 11, with electors casting their formal votes on December 17. Congress then meets to count and confirm these electoral votes on January 6, 2025, and the new president is inaugurated on January 20.