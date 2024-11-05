Missing Bulgarian Found Safe After Devastating Valencia Floods

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 4, 2024, Monday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Missing Bulgarian Found Safe After Devastating Valencia Floods

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Bulgarian Consulate General in Valencia has received confirmation from the family of a missing Bulgarian citizen that they have successfully reestablished contact with him, and that he is safe and in good health.

Until recently, two Bulgarians had been reported missing following the severe floods in the Spanish region of Valencia. Spanish authorities have confirmed that only about 40 victims of the disaster have been identified so far. The identification process requires family members of missing persons to submit a formal missing person report to the police, followed by providing a DNA sample to facilitate identification. Currently, over 1,900 people remain unaccounted for, according to Spanish officials.

The Bulgarian Consulate in Valencia continues to closely monitor the evolving situation and is maintaining ongoing communication with relevant Spanish authorities. Bulgarian nationals in need of assistance are encouraged to reach out to the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Valencia at the following contact numbers: +34 963 690 921, +34 963 691 788, or during non-working hours at +34 630 168 018. For emergencies, they can also contact the Embassy of Bulgaria in Madrid on +34 678 013 846.

Additionally, Bulgarian citizens can seek assistance around the clock through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Situation Center at +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56, or via email at crisis@mfa.bg. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its commitment to providing support to Bulgarians affected by disaster situations.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Spain, Valencia

Related Articles:

Bulgarians in the US: West Coast Backs Harris, East Supports Trump

Vesela Cherneva, deputy director of the European Council for Foreign Policy, commented on the voting tendencies within the Bulgarian diaspora in the United States

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36

Bulgarian Citizen Assaulted by Police in North Macedonia Over National Identity

A Bulgarian citizen in Skopje, Borche Natsevski, was assaulted by two police officers reportedly due to his Bulgarian identity and

Crime | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:52

Calls for Election Annulment: Legal Challenges Emerge in Bulgaria

Teodor Slavev, a representative from the Bulgarian Institute for Legal Initiatives, has expressed serious concerns regarding the conduct of the recent elections

Politics | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:44

Bulgarians Among the Missing as Search Efforts Continue After Deadly Floods in Spain

In Spain, search efforts are ongoing for those still missing after deadly floods in Valencia and the surrounding area claimed more than 200 lives

Society » Environment | November 4, 2024, Monday // 08:34

Strong Demand and Price Growth Characterize Bulgaria's Property Market

The Bulgarian real estate market has seen a notable increase in both prices and transaction volume in the past quarter

Business » Properties | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 13:19

Bulgarian National Remains Missing After Deadly Floods in Valencia

Five Bulgarian citizens were initially reported missing following recent floods in Valencia, Spain

Society » Environment | November 1, 2024, Friday // 13:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sunny Conditions Expected Across Bulgaria on November 5

On November 5, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | November 4, 2024, Monday // 17:02

Bulgarians Among the Missing as Search Efforts Continue After Deadly Floods in Spain

In Spain, search efforts are ongoing for those still missing after deadly floods in Valencia and the surrounding area claimed more than 200 lives

Society » Environment | November 4, 2024, Monday // 08:34

Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria Today

The weather forecast for November 4 indicates mostly sunny conditions throughout the day

Society » Environment | November 4, 2024, Monday // 08:24

Bulgaria's Weekend Weather: Sunny Saturday Precedes Cooler, Cloudy Sunday

On November 2, Bulgaria will experience minimum temperatures generally between 5°C and 10°C, with sunny and windy conditions prevailing

Society » Environment | November 1, 2024, Friday // 16:25

Bulgarian National Remains Missing After Deadly Floods in Valencia

Five Bulgarian citizens were initially reported missing following recent floods in Valencia, Spain

Society » Environment | November 1, 2024, Friday // 13:41

Is a Cold Front Coming? Will November Bring Snow to Bulgaria?

A significant cyclone has brought rain to Spain, highlighting the atmospheric conditions responsible for such precipitation

Society » Environment | November 1, 2024, Friday // 09:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria