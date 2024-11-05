Missing Bulgarian Found Safe After Devastating Valencia Floods

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Bulgarian Consulate General in Valencia has received confirmation from the family of a missing Bulgarian citizen that they have successfully reestablished contact with him, and that he is safe and in good health.

Until recently, two Bulgarians had been reported missing following the severe floods in the Spanish region of Valencia. Spanish authorities have confirmed that only about 40 victims of the disaster have been identified so far. The identification process requires family members of missing persons to submit a formal missing person report to the police, followed by providing a DNA sample to facilitate identification. Currently, over 1,900 people remain unaccounted for, according to Spanish officials.

The Bulgarian Consulate in Valencia continues to closely monitor the evolving situation and is maintaining ongoing communication with relevant Spanish authorities. Bulgarian nationals in need of assistance are encouraged to reach out to the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Valencia at the following contact numbers: +34 963 690 921, +34 963 691 788, or during non-working hours at +34 630 168 018. For emergencies, they can also contact the Embassy of Bulgaria in Madrid on +34 678 013 846.

Additionally, Bulgarian citizens can seek assistance around the clock through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Situation Center at +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56, or via email at crisis@mfa.bg. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its commitment to providing support to Bulgarians affected by disaster situations.