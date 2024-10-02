Corporate Commercial Bank Begins Payments to Creditors After 10-Year Bankruptcy

Business » FINANCE | November 4, 2024, Monday // 13:35
Bulgaria: Corporate Commercial Bank Begins Payments to Creditors After 10-Year Bankruptcy

Trustees of Corporate Commercial Bank (KTB), currently in bankruptcy, announced the commencement of payments to creditors starting at 09:00 on November 5, 2024. This will involve amounts from the sixth partial account for distributing accepted receivables, totaling 30 million leva, as reported in a letter to BTA.

The disbursement will take place through the branch network of Investbank AD. Creditors receiving funds will be responsible for any applicable fees and commissions, which will follow Investbank’s standard tariff for such operations.

This sixth partial account has been prepared in accordance with Article 95, paragraph 1 of the Bank Insolvency Act, which mandates that the liquidator produce a partial account to distribute available amounts among creditors.

Creditors can verify the allocated amounts through the Unified portal for electronic administrative services at the Registration Agency of the Republic of Bulgaria. The specific section to check is "Commercial Register and Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities," under the "References" sub-section, on the account of KTB AD (n) – EIC: 831184677, within the "Declared bankruptcy acts" section.

Further details regarding the payment from the sixth partial account can be obtained from the KTB AD (n) office located in Sofia, Krasno Selo, at 17 "Debar" Street. Inquiries can also be made via phone at +359 876 222 010 or +3592 9375 605 during business hours, which are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It has been almost a decade since the Sofia City Court declared the bank bankrupt, marking the anniversary on November 6, 2014.

Tags: KTB, bank, creditors, bankruptcy

