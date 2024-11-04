Political Landscape Shifts in Bulgaria as Calls for Election Annulment Gain Momentum

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, addressed current political issues in Bulgaria in a recent briefing, expressing concern over the reluctance of political parties to govern and form a government just ten days after the elections. He pointed out that parties are searching for excuses regarding the low voter turnout and highlighted GERB's election results compared to past performances.

Borissov noted that regardless of who serves as interior ministers, GERB has maintained a consistent voter base, fluctuating between 60% and 69%. He remarked on the party's lowest result under Kalin Stoyanov and questioned whether the partial annulment of the elections could lead to a viable government. He expressed his willingness to endorse 69 deputies to support the election annulment if it leads to accountability among the political parties.

Additionally, Borissov commented on ongoing claims that GERB is dependent on the DPS party, labeling this narrative as a repeated falsehood. He criticized "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) for their declaration asserting that Borissov and GERB must compromise to form a government. He expressed frustration over suggestions of an equidistant prime minister, stating he sees no reason to engage in discussions with them if such claims persist.

Concerns regarding the conduct of the recent elections were echoed by Teodor Slavev from the Bulgarian Institute for Legal Initiatives. He pointed to extreme misconduct during the elections and suggested that there may be grounds for an appeal to the Constitutional Court for annulment, either in part or entirely. Slavev emphasized the necessity of gathering substantial evidence, citing violations of the Electoral Code and highlighting the disconnect of the Central Election Commission (CEC) from the situation.

The political landscape has become increasingly tense as the "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) party calls for a complete recount of votes, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency. They aim to gather signatures from 48 representatives to support a complaint to the Supreme Court, questioning the motivations behind partial annulment proposals from other party leaders. The BOEC movement has also joined the fray, filing a complaint demanding a thorough recount directed at various governmental bodies.

Meanwhile, the "Revival" party has announced its demand for a recount of the votes from the October 27 elections. Deputy Chairman of the CEC, Rositsa Mateva, acknowledged that there may have been instances of vote substitution, prompting calls for further investigation. She highlighted the need for a referral to the Constitutional Court to facilitate checks on any discrepancies in the election results.

Mateva indicated that if a partial recount is conducted, there could be a redistribution of mandates. However, a complete annulment of the elections would necessitate new elections. She further mentioned that while the CEC cannot change protocols or open cases, it has the authority to impose fines on election commissions for violations of the Electoral Code.

The requirement for annulment requests to be signed by active deputies in the current National Assembly was clarified by constitutional law expert Dr. Orlin Kolev. He noted that should both partial and full annulment requests arise, they are likely to be consolidated into a single case for the Constitutional Court's consideration. The outcome will depend on which requests for vote counting the Court decides to permit.

With allegations of irregularities and ongoing disputes surrounding the election process, the atmosphere in Bulgarian politics remains fraught as parties navigate the complexities of governance amid calls for accountability and reform.