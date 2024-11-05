Medvedev Warns Trump: Attempting to End Ukraine War Could Lead to a JFK Fate
As the countdown begins for the election of the new American president, the global focus is on the unfolding events in Washington, including significant attention from Russia. In this context, Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, issued a pointed warning to Donald Trump, who has suggested he could bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine if he regains the presidency.
Medvedev remarked that until now, Russian officials had not taken Trump's assertions seriously. However, he warned that if Trump genuinely attempts to act on his promise to end the war, he could "end up like Kennedy," referring to the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy.
Regarding the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, Medvedev did not hold back in his criticism, labeling her as "stupid, inexperienced, and controllable." He stated that the outcome of the election would have little impact on Russia, as both candidates represent a bipartisan consensus aimed at undermining Russian interests.
Medvedev further emphasized that despite any rhetoric from Trump, he would not be able to conclude the war quickly. "No matter what he says, he cannot end the war—not in a day, not in three, not in a month," he asserted, adding that Trump’s fate could mirror that of JFK if he pursues such a course of action. He concluded with a comment on US military spending, highlighting the importance of the new president's commitment to funding the military-industrial complex in relation to foreign conflicts.
