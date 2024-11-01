Bulgaria Air Launches Autumn Promotion: Discounts on Flights to 11 European Destinations

Business » TOURISM | November 4, 2024, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air Launches Autumn Promotion: Discounts on Flights to 11 European Destinations @Wikimedia Commons

"Bulgaria Air" has kicked off a new autumn promotion, offering discounts on flights to 11 European destinations. The campaign, which began on November 1, runs until November 24, with discounted tickets valid for travel until the end of the winter season on March 30, 2025.

Travelers can look forward to a variety of experiences, from exploring the Louvre and enjoying authentic Italian pasta with wine to visiting vibrant Christmas markets and discovering historical sites featured in movies. Passengers can embark on a scenic boat ride through the canals of Amsterdam and enjoy family-friendly activities, all just a flight away with the national carrier.

The airline's slogan for the campaign, "Fly more, pay less," applies to all direct flights from Bulgaria to Europe, as well as round-trip tickets to destinations including London, Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, Madrid, Frankfurt, Berlin, Zurich, Prague, Rome, and Athens. Fares from Sofia start at just 75 euros for one-way tickets, and travelers can also fly from Varna with a connecting transfer through Sofia to reach these notable cities across Europe.

Economy class tickets come with a range of benefits, including one piece of hand luggage weighing up to 10 kg, a handbag or laptop, complimentary on-board meals and beverages, as well as free check-in. Customers can also request additional pre-flight services to enhance their travel comfort and enjoyment as they journey to their chosen European destination.

The promotional offers are equally available for business class travelers, with one-way tickets starting at 249 euros. Passengers in this class can expect more personal space, priority check-in and boarding, the allowance of two pieces of hand luggage totaling 15 kg, and two checked bags weighing up to 32 kg each. Additional perks include access to airport business lounges and a gourmet four-course meal.

During the upcoming holiday season, travelers can take advantage of these attractive offers for their long-awaited European adventures. Booking is quick and easy through the airline's website or mobile app, at Bulgaria Air offices domestically and internationally, or via the Customer Service Center at callfb@air.bg, as well as through the agent network.

