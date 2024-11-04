Bulgarian Citizen Assaulted by Police in North Macedonia Over National Identity

Crime | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:52
Bulgarian Citizen Assaulted by Police in North Macedonia Over National Identity

A Bulgarian citizen in Skopje, Borche Natsevski, was assaulted by two police officers reportedly due to his Bulgarian identity and his vocal expression of self-determination, reports OFFNews. This incident was revealed by Viktor Stoyanov, the chairman of the Macedonia Foundation, through a post on Facebook.

The altercation occurred on Friday evening in the Kapishtets district. According to Stoyanov, an argument broke out between Natsevski and a neighbor concerning his Bulgarian nationality. Following the dispute, Natsevski called the police, which is evidenced by a photo of his phone. When the police arrived, they had a confrontation with him, subsequently taking him into custody for alleged sobriety issues. However, since he was not intoxicated, he was transported to the Beko police station, where he encountered two officers, identified as Philip and H. Khalili. Natsevski was then detained in a cell at the police station and released a few hours later, having sustained injuries and without any charges filed against him.

The Bulgarian embassy in Skopje has been informed of the incident, and Natsevski met with consul Dimitar Grozdanov to discuss the situation. Legal assistance is anticipated for Natsevski, enabling him to file a complaint with the city's Main Public Prosecution. Reports suggest that he was advised by police to conceal his injuries and temporarily leave for Bulgaria to avoid further complications. Natsevski intends to sue both the police and the state of North Macedonia, with the Macedonia Foundation pledging to support him. This incident is cited as another example of violence against Bulgarians in North Macedonia, allegedly perpetrated by state officials.

The Bulgarian embassy in Skopje received information from a dual citizen who alleged that police officers had exceeded their authority during the arrest following a domestic dispute. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed ongoing communication with Natsevski and is actively monitoring the case, having taken steps to clarify the details surrounding the incident.

