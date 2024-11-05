Russian Attack Kills Six in Zaporizhzhia as North Korean Soldiers Receive Drone Training in Kursk
On November 5, a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in six fatalities and left nine others injured
North Korean forces have engaged in their first battle with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. This information was shared by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, via Telegram. He noted that North Korean military personnel have already come under fire but did not provide additional specifics.
The US State Department has verified that approximately 10,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia. It was also indicated that these forces may soon participate in military actions against Ukraine. Reports from Kyiv's General Staff indicated that the North Korean military was transported to Russia using at least 28 military transport aircraft from the Russian Air Force.
The Wall Street Journal has highlighted that North Korea's deployment of troops presents a dilemma for China, as it tests Beijing's influence over its neighboring country.
In other developments, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the elimination of 1,300 additional Russian soldiers just yesterday. This brings the total number of Russian casualties to over 700,000. The losses for Russian equipment are significant, including 9,193 tanks, 18,538 armored fighting vehicles, 20,121 artillery systems, and 1,245 multi-purpose rocket launchers.
