Calls for Election Annulment: Legal Challenges Emerge in Bulgaria

Politics | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:44
Teodor Slavev, a representative from the Bulgarian Institute for Legal Initiatives, has expressed serious concerns regarding the conduct of the recent elections, suggesting that there may be grounds for an appeal to the Constitutional Court to annul the results, either in part or entirely. On BNR, he highlighted that the elections were marked by extreme misconduct, including significant manipulation of voter intentions. Slavev noted that the intolerance towards these election practices has become increasingly evident.

He emphasized the importance of gathering solid and well-substantiated evidence to support any potential appeal to the Constitutional Court. Slavev pointed out that clear violations of the Electoral Code have been observed, stating that there are legitimate grounds for claims based on both video evidence and written documentation. He criticized the Central Election Commission (CEC) for its apparent disconnect from the situation, indicating a need for improvement in its operations.

Slavev also suggested that qualifications should be introduced for those serving on Sectional Election Commissions (SECs), advocating for training that could serve as a form of licensing for participation in these bodies. He referenced a specific incident in Blagoevgrad, where a concerning remark went unaddressed, indicating possible collusion or negligence among commission members.

According to Slavev, the Constitutional Court typically operates like a standard court regarding election cases, with a two-month period for rendering decisions. However, he expressed concern that the Court might not reach a conclusion before the next elections occur. Despite the ongoing political crisis, he noted the functioning of key institutions, such as the presidential office and the judiciary, which continue to fulfill their mandates.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian political party "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) is calling for a complete recount of the votes. In a press release, MECH highlighted its earlier request for an annulment of the elections due to extensive manipulation and fraud allegedly involving state institutions. The party announced plans to gather signatures from 48 representatives to support a complaint to the Supreme Court, questioning the motives behind partial annulment proposals from leaders of other parties.

Earlier, the "BOEC" movement also filed a complaint demanding a thorough vote count. This complaint was directed to various governmental bodies, including the National Assembly and the Prosecutor General, underscoring the rising tensions and disputes surrounding the election process in Bulgaria.

