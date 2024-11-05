Ukrainian Defenders Hold Strong Against Russian Advances on Multiple Fronts

Russian Attack Kills Six in Zaporizhzhia as North Korean Soldiers Receive Drone Training in Kursk
On November 5, a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in six fatalities and left nine others injured
Ukrainian Armed Forces faced nearly 170 Russian attacks in a single day, with the most significant pressure reported on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 169 combat clashes occurred, highlighting the ongoing intensity of the conflict.
In the Kharkiv area, Russian forces executed four offensive and assault operations near Vovchansk. The Kupiansk front saw 16 clashes, where Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled assaults near Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve, and Pershotravneve.
The Lyman front also experienced nine Russian attacks, primarily focused around Hrekivka, Terny, and Dibrova. On the Toretsk front, Russian aircraft targeted areas including Toretsk, Druzhba, Petrivka, and Dyliivka, with four attempts to advance near Toretsk. Ukrainian defenders fended off 27 assaults on the Pokrovsk front, while similar resistance was observed on the Kurakhove front, where the Russians attempted to breach defenses 27 times near Illinka, Ostrivske, Dalnie, Antonivka, and Katerynivka.
In the Vremivka region, Ukrainian forces halted 12 Russian attacks close to Trudove. The Orikhiv front witnessed a single attempt to advance toward Novodanylivka, and three unsuccessful assaults occurred on the Prydniprovske front. The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained relatively unchanged, with no new evidence of Russian offensive group formations. Russian forces continue their military presence along the borders of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, conducting reconnaissance and shelling operations.
In a separate update, the DeepState analytical project reported that Ukrainian forces have regained positions in the village of Druzhba, located approximately six kilometers from Toretsk. Russian advancements were noted near Maksymivka, Yasna Poliana, Bohoiavlenka, and Kreminna Balka in Donetsk Oblast.
Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russia has reportedly lost over 700,000 military personnel, as detailed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As of November 4, 2024, Russian losses include approximately 700,390 troops, along with substantial losses in tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and air defense systems, among other equipment.
Additionally, Russian forces targeted a supermarket in Kharkiv, resulting in 14 injuries from the airstrike. The Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that the attack occurred late on November 3, with reports of damage to residential areas, power lines, and nearby buildings. The situation escalated throughout the evening, with the number of casualties rising from three to 14, including injuries to four police officers. Earlier in the evening, Russian strikes had occurred in Kharkiv and its outskirts without reported casualties.
