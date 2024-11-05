Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Signs Engineering Deal with Hyundai and Westinghouse

Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Signs Engineering Deal with Hyundai and Westinghouse @Wikimedia Commons

An engineering contract for the construction of new nuclear facilities at Site No. 2 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant is set to be signed today with Hyundai and Westinghouse. Caretaker Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov stated that this contract will provide a precise schedule and fixed pricing for the project within 12 months of its signing. This will enhance predictability regarding the cost of energy production from the new capacities and assess their profitability and affordability for Bulgarian society and the broader region.

The signing ceremony will take place at the Council of Ministers and will include key figures such as caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, US Ambassador Kenneth Merten, the Head of Mission from the Republic of Korea, and various ministers and officials. The contract will be finalized between NPP Kozloduy New Builds Plc and Westinghouse HDEC DZZD, with Petyo Ivanov, Executive Director of NPP Kozloduy New Builds, Elias Gedeon from Westinghouse Electric Company, and Yoon Young-Joon, President and CEO of Hyundai Engineering & Construction, all in attendance.

This agreement marks a crucial step forward in Bulgaria's initiative to expand its nuclear capabilities. The partnership between Westinghouse and Hyundai aims to deliver an integrated service that will ensure timely implementation of the project within the established budget. Recently, it was noted that Hyundai Engineering & Construction was chosen by the Bulgarian National Assembly to negotiate for engineering, construction, supplies, and the commissioning of Reactor Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy NPP using Westinghouse's AP1000 technology.

Minister Malinov also highlighted that the contract will include the creation of a conceptual design, which will enable the application for a construction permit for Unit 7 at Kozloduy from the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

