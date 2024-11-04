Harris Vows to End Gaza Conflict and Lower Healthcare Costs in Michigan Speech

At a recent rally in Michigan, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris committed to ending the war in Gaza, ensuring the return of hostages, and advocating for both Israeli security and the Palestinian people's rights. These remarks come just days before the crucial US presidential elections.

Harris expressed her concerns about the ongoing conflict, stating, "This year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon. As President, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages, and to ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination." She also mentioned the importance of diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region.

During her speech, Harris called for a new generation of leadership in the United States and vowed to fight for healthcare as a right for all citizens. "It is time for a new generation of leadership in America, and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next President of the US," she stated. Her plans include lowering healthcare costs, reducing taxes for workers and middle-class families, and making housing and childcare more affordable. She emphasized, "Healthcare should be a right and not just a privilege."

Harris assured her audience that if given the opportunity to serve as President, she would work tirelessly to improve their lives, combat rising costs, and eliminate corporate price gouging. "I will get up every day to fight to make your life better, to bring down the cost of living, to ban corporate price gouging on groceries, and to ensure affordable housing and childcare," she said.

In addition, Harris reaffirmed her commitment to protecting reproductive freedom, promising to sign legislation restoring these rights if it reaches Congress. "We are not going back because ours is a fight for the future and for freedom, including the fundamental freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body," she declared.

The US presidential elections are scheduled for November 5, where Harris will compete against former President Donald Trump. Harris is striving to make history as the first woman president, while Trump seeks a comeback after his previous term. A recent poll from the New York Times and Siena College shows the candidates tied at 48% in the popular vote, reflecting a highly competitive election season marked by significant political upheaval.