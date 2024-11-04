Harris Vows to End Gaza Conflict and Lower Healthcare Costs in Michigan Speech

World | November 4, 2024, Monday // 09:32
Bulgaria: Harris Vows to End Gaza Conflict and Lower Healthcare Costs in Michigan Speech

At a recent rally in Michigan, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris committed to ending the war in Gaza, ensuring the return of hostages, and advocating for both Israeli security and the Palestinian people's rights. These remarks come just days before the crucial US presidential elections.

Harris expressed her concerns about the ongoing conflict, stating, "This year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon. As President, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages, and to ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination." She also mentioned the importance of diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region.

During her speech, Harris called for a new generation of leadership in the United States and vowed to fight for healthcare as a right for all citizens. "It is time for a new generation of leadership in America, and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next President of the US," she stated. Her plans include lowering healthcare costs, reducing taxes for workers and middle-class families, and making housing and childcare more affordable. She emphasized, "Healthcare should be a right and not just a privilege."

Harris assured her audience that if given the opportunity to serve as President, she would work tirelessly to improve their lives, combat rising costs, and eliminate corporate price gouging. "I will get up every day to fight to make your life better, to bring down the cost of living, to ban corporate price gouging on groceries, and to ensure affordable housing and childcare," she said.

In addition, Harris reaffirmed her commitment to protecting reproductive freedom, promising to sign legislation restoring these rights if it reaches Congress. "We are not going back because ours is a fight for the future and for freedom, including the fundamental freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body," she declared.

The US presidential elections are scheduled for November 5, where Harris will compete against former President Donald Trump. Harris is striving to make history as the first woman president, while Trump seeks a comeback after his previous term. A recent poll from the New York Times and Siena College shows the candidates tied at 48% in the popular vote, reflecting a highly competitive election season marked by significant political upheaval.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Harris, Trump, US, Michigan

Related Articles:

Bulgarians in the US: West Coast Backs Harris, East Supports Trump

Vesela Cherneva, deputy director of the European Council for Foreign Policy, commented on the voting tendencies within the Bulgarian diaspora in the United States

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36

Russia and Iran Highlighted as Key Threats in Today's US Elections

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning on Tuesday regarding foreign adversaries

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 11:17

The US Election: The Game-Changer for Bulgaria’s Next Cabinet?

Political analysts are discussing the potential impact of the upcoming US presidential election on the negotiations for forming a government in Bulgaria

Politics | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Dixville Notch Opens US Polls Amid Historic Race Between Harris and Trump

The first ballot for the 2024 U.S. presidential election was cast shortly after midnight in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 09:15

North Korea Tests Short-Range Missiles as US Prepares for Election Day

North Korea launched a series of short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea early Tuesday morning

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 08:53

Election Day 2024: Harris Aims for First Female Presidency, Trump Seeks Return

On November 5, Americans will head to the polls to decide between two presidential candidates

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 07:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Russian Attack Kills Six in Zaporizhzhia as North Korean Soldiers Receive Drone Training in Kursk

On November 5, a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in six fatalities and left nine others injured

World » Ukraine | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 16:29

Ekaterina Zaharieva of Bulgaria Secures Role as European Commissioner After Successful Hearing

Ekaterina Zaharieva's candidacy for European Commissioner has been approved

World » EU | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 16:26

Austria Signals Possible Schengen Progress for Bulgaria and Romania

The Austrian media report that an upcoming meeting between the interior ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria

World » EU | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30

Turkish Taxes and Fines Surge as Inflation Hits New Heights

Turkey will raise various taxes, fees, and fines by over 40 percent in 2025

World » Southeast Europe | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 13:43

Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidate Emphasizes Research, Innovation, and Support for Ukraine

Bulgarian European Commissioner candidate Ekaterina Zaharieva emphasized the connection between peace in Ukraine and Europe’s security during her hearing in the European Parliament

World » EU | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

Bulgarians in the US: West Coast Backs Harris, East Supports Trump

Vesela Cherneva, deputy director of the European Council for Foreign Policy, commented on the voting tendencies within the Bulgarian diaspora in the United States

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria