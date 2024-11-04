Victory for Democracy: Maia Sandu Defeats Russian Interference in Moldovan Election

In a win for pro-EU forces in Moldova, incumbent President Maia Sandu defeated Alexandr Stoianoglo in the November 3 presidential runoff, securing a second term. Sandu achieved a roughly 54% to 45% lead, with nearly all ballots counted. Following the victory, she addressed supporters in Chisinau, stating, “We proved that by uniting, we can defeat those who wanted to bring us to our knees,” referring not only to her opponent but to what she considers the Kremlin’s ongoing interference.

Alleging unprecedented levels of foreign meddling, Sandu has long argued that the real threat to Moldova’s sovereignty and its EU aspirations lies with Moscow. Russian interference in the election was pervasive, she claimed, involving a coordinated campaign to unseat her administration. According to her office, Russia funded attempts to sway the election, deploying tactics to shift Moldova back within its influence.

While Sandu’s recent victory was conclusive, it wasn’t guaranteed. Her narrow failure to secure a majority in the initial October 20 round was a surprise, and the concurrent referendum to enshrine Moldova’s EU path in the constitution passed by a slim 11,000-vote margin. Amid suspicions of fraud and doubts over her future, Sandu vowed, “We fought fairly in an unfair fight—and we won. But the fight isn’t over.”

Numerous reports highlighted Russian interference throughout the campaign. Authorities from Moldova, alongside EU and US officials, detailed alleged efforts by Russia-linked criminal networks and political groups. Moscow’s influence was reportedly fueled by over 15 million dollars in Russian funds aimed at supporting Stoianoglo, backed by the pro-Kremlin Party of Socialists. Around 130,000 Moldovans were allegedly instructed on voting, with pro-Russian tycoon Ilan Shor accused of orchestrating money laundering to fund the efforts. Ahead of the referendum, Sandu cited evidence suggesting up to 300,000 votes were linked to bribery.

Further disruption was anticipated before the runoff, with Moldovan authorities suspecting possible bomb threats at foreign polling stations to suppress pro-EU voters abroad. National security advisor Stanislav Secrieru claimed the runoff saw “massive interference,” including cyberattacks, bomb threats, and organized voter transport efforts from Transnistria. Secrieru shared images allegedly showing Russian-linked voter incentives, such as vouchers for meals, in Moscow. After Sandu’s decisive win despite these obstacles, he hailed it as a triumph for democracy.

This election marks another chapter in Sandu’s ongoing battle with the Kremlin’s influence. Since her initial election in 2020, Moscow’s pressure on Moldova has intensified. Earlier this year, Sandu reported an attempted coup orchestrated by Russia, posing as organic protests aimed at destabilizing her government—a plan she claimed was thwarted. Recently, she accused Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin of being directly involved in a broader effort to destabilize the country.

Sandu warns that Russia’s intentions go far beyond Moldova’s politics; a leaked Russian document outlines a 10-year plan for gaining control over the country by 2030. The plan envisions maintaining Transnistria as a breakaway region with Russian troops stationed there, expanding Russian media influence, and granting official status to the Russian language.

While Sandu’s victory reinforces Moldova’s EU direction, she remains vigilant against future threats from Moscow. Reflecting on her win, she declared, “Moldova, today you are victorious. Together, we’ve shown the strength of our unity, democracy, and commitment to a dignified future.” For now, Sandu celebrates a symbolic victory, even as Moscow’s ambitions for Moldova persist.