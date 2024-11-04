DPS Leader Peevski Calls for United Effort to Free Bulgarians Held on Galaxy Leader

Politics | November 4, 2024, Monday // 08:39
Bulgaria: DPS Leader Peevski Calls for United Effort to Free Bulgarians Held on Galaxy Leader @BNT: Elena Yoncheva with the Bulgarian sailors on "Galaxy Leader"

The leader of "DPS - New Beginning", Delyan Peevski, has called for Bulgaria's caretaker government and National Assembly to authorize MEP Elena Yoncheva to negotiate the release of Bulgarian sailors detained on the ship Galaxy Leader. His appeal was issued in an official statement from the party’s press center.

Peevski emphasized the need for political leaders to set aside their divisions and focus on unity in support of Bulgarian citizens, stating, "It is time for political leaders to find the causes that unite them, in the name of the Bulgarian citizens and the country, and not to hold the entire nation hostage to intrigues, confrontations and their personal and party interests, turning their backs on the people."

Yoncheva previously reported on her September visit to Yemen, where she managed to meet with the detained Bulgarians, Captain Lyubomir Chanev and Assistant Captain Danail Veselinov.

The Galaxy Leader was seized by Houthi rebels in Yemen last November as part of their campaign in "support of the Palestinians" amid the Gaza conflict.

