Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 4, 2024, Monday // 08:34
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Among the Missing as Search Efforts Continue After Deadly Floods in Spain

In Spain, search efforts are ongoing for those still missing after deadly floods in Valencia and the surrounding area claimed more than 200 lives. Thousands of residents remain without electricity and basic services, depending heavily on volunteers rather than state support. Bulgarian national Borislav Veselinov, who is using his all-terrain vehicle to transport medical staff and supplies to those in need, shared his perspective with the national radio (BNR), saying, "Earlier, the military and special services should have been deployed to assist. Medical personnel are urgently needed. We’re trying to evacuate people with serious health issues from the worst-hit areas and get them to hospitals. Volunteers are doing all they can, but there is a lack of organization. Regardless of nationality, everyone is helping one another, which is heartening."

Two Bulgarians remain missing in the affected areas, although there is no official confirmation of a Bulgarian casualty. Meanwhile, the Bulgarian government has announced its readiness to quickly send emergency supplies, including tents and blankets, if required by Spanish authorities.

Tensions are running high among locals, many of whom questioned the absence of a warning ahead of last Wednesday’s severe flooding. The National Weather Service has now issued a further alert for heavy rainfall. During a visit to the devastated town of Paiporta, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were met with shouts of “murderers” and were pelted with mud by angry residents. The public response ultimately led to the early departure of the royal couple and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez from the area.

