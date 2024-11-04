Survey Shows Early Lead for Harris Among Voters, Trump Gains Among Likely Voters

Bulgarians in the US: West Coast Backs Harris, East Supports Trump
Vesela Cherneva, deputy director of the European Council for Foreign Policy, commented on the voting tendencies within the Bulgarian diaspora in the United States
With the US presidential election just two days away, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in close competition across seven critical states, according to the latest survey from the New York Times and Siena College. Harris holds a slight lead in Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, while Trump is ahead in Arizona. The margin across these states remains tight, within 3.5% of the survey’s statistical error.
Around 40% of respondents have already cast their ballots, with Harris leading among these early voters by an eight-point margin. Trump, however, has an advantage among those who say they are likely to vote but have not yet done so.
Both candidates are actively rallying supporters in key swing states. Trump recently spoke at a Pennsylvania event, where he expressed regret over leaving the White House, and plans additional appearances in North Carolina and Georgia. Harris, meanwhile, continues to mobilize voters with her tour in Michigan.
