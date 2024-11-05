Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 4, 2024, Monday // 08:24
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria Today @Pixabay

The weather forecast for November 4 indicates mostly sunny conditions throughout the day, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the west-northwest. Temperatures are expected to drop to lows between 0°C and 5°C, with Sofia experiencing a low of 1°C. High temperatures will range from 13°C to 18°C, reaching up to 14°C in Sofia.

Along the coast, the day will also be characterized by mostly sunny skies and moderate winds from the west-northwest. High temperatures will be slightly lower than that of the sea water, reaching between 15°C and 16°C.

In the mountains, conditions will remain mostly sunny, although winds will be moderate to strong from the north-northwest. Highs are expected to reach 9°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and drop to 4°C at 2,000 meters.

