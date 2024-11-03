Challenges Loom for Bulgarian Essential Oil Sector Amid Declining Exports

Coface Outlook: Steady Economic Expansion for Bulgaria Through 2025
Coface Bulgaria has projected a steady expansion for Bulgaria’s economy, despite ongoing economic challenges in the European Union
Globally, the essential oil sector is encountering significant challenges. Between 2021 and 2023, international trade in essential oils has seen a decline of over 26% in quantity and an 18% drop in value. Bulgarian exports are also experiencing a downturn, a trend that has persisted into the first half of 2024.
A major focus of the industry is the impact of European chemical policies and the increasing demands for environmental and social responsibility on the sector in Bulgaria. While rose oil production has remained stable over the past three years, with international prices allowing for a fairer distribution of added value, producers now face rising expectations.
These expectations include improving working conditions in the fields, managing seasonal labor, and promoting sustainable resource management to reduce the carbon footprint. The cultivation of oil rose is approaching a significant transition towards greener practices.
Conversely, lavender, another staple of the Bulgarian aromatic industry, is currently experiencing its toughest period in two decades. Falling international prices barely cover production costs, and the area dedicated to lavender has decreased to 98,000 acres from a peak in 2021. This leaves the future of the sector uncertain. However, experiments with new lavender varieties could present opportunities to better meet the needs of the international market going forward.
