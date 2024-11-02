Strong Demand and Price Growth Characterize Bulgaria's Property Market

Business » PROPERTIES | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 13:19
Bulgaria: Strong Demand and Price Growth Characterize Bulgaria's Property Market Photo: Stella Ivanova

The Bulgarian real estate market has seen a notable increase in both prices and transaction volume in the past quarter, according to real estate broker Dimitar Kalajjiev in an interview with Radio "Focus." He highlighted that the current demand for properties surpasses the supply, maintaining strong interest in home purchases. Kalajjiev described this trend as a natural and expected occurrence rather than indicative of a "bubble" in the market, asserting that such dynamics are typical.

He compared the current situation to the period following the economic crisis of 2012-2013, when property prices were exceptionally low. For instance, in Sofia's Gotse Delchev district, prices dropped to around 350 euros per square meter, whereas they have now surged to between 1,700 and 1,900 euros per square meter. Kalajjiev considers this price level consistent with the average values seen in European capitals, branding them as "normal prices."

Kalajjiev noted that property affordability is at its highest in the past 15 years. He pointed out that while prices are currently 20-30% higher than in 2008, incomes at that time were three to four times lower, and mortgage rates were five times higher. The present-day lower mortgage rates are bolstering the strong demand for properties, attributed to increased competition among commercial banks. He explained that Bulgarian buyers tend to be conservative, with only about 40% of transactions being financed through credit, a relatively modest figure.

The broker observed that the majority of market offers, around 85%, fall within the middle segment. The most sought-after properties are two-room apartments ranging from 55 to 65 square meters and three-room apartments measuring between 90 and 100 square meters. These sizes are particularly appealing to young families, who form the largest group of buyers. Conversely, larger and more luxurious properties face greater challenges in selling as they often exceed the psychological price thresholds for buyers.

While there are no significant issues with property supply, Kalajjiev mentioned that the limited inventory in the secondary market poses a challenge. He pointed out that although the buyer profile is consistent across larger cities, market dynamics differ. In Sofia, the market is a trendsetter; if it experiences a downturn, the effects will ripple out to smaller towns more significantly. In the capital, around 70-80% of transactions involve credit, compared to smaller towns where this figure is lower.

Inflation is another factor that Kalajjiev believes supports real estate values. He remarked that property acts as a safeguard against money depreciation, allowing investors to preserve their wealth. Looking ahead to Bulgaria's potential accession to the Eurozone, Kalajjiev anticipates a possible rise in property prices and some speculative behavior from market participants. He noted that while some may attempt to speculate on prices, the market typically self-regulates.

Joining the Eurozone could also bring changes to interest rates, aligning them with those of other member states. However, Kalajjiev predicts that low interest rates will persist for at least the next three to four years, which should sustain strong market interest. He also expects an influx of interest from external investors with the country's Eurozone entry, but emphasizes that a market predominantly driven by Bulgarian buyers is more stable and predictable, mitigating the risk of excessive speculation.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: real estate, Bulgarian, market

Related Articles:

New Trends in Bulgarian Real Estate: Larger Homes in High-Demand Areas

The Bulgarian real estate market has remained stagnant, reflecting last year's levels

Business » Properties | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 09:49

Bulgarian National Remains Missing After Deadly Floods in Valencia

Five Bulgarian citizens were initially reported missing following recent floods in Valencia, Spain

Society » Environment | November 1, 2024, Friday // 13:41

Bulgarian Authorities Remove Almost 28,000 Bottles of Counterfeit Olive Oil

Almost 28,000 bottles of counterfeit olive oil labeled misleadingly have been removed from the Bulgarian market

Society | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 14:33

Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce Launches to Strengthen Business Ties

In a significant move to boost business relations, ten business leaders in Bulgaria established the first Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce at a recent event held at the Czech Embassy in Sofia

Business | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 13:56

Bulgaria's President Questions Integrity of Election Results Amid Concerns of Vote Manipulation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed that democracy cannot be bought or imposed, warning that accepting such practices would signify a surrender of democratic principles

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:12

Bulgarian Startup Makes History as Top 20 Finalist at TechCrunch Disrupt

DGLegacy®, a startup founded by Bulgarians, has made history by becoming the first such company to be nominated among the TOP 20 in the esteemed TechCrunch Disrupt competition held in San Francisco

Business | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

New Trends in Bulgarian Real Estate: Larger Homes in High-Demand Areas

The Bulgarian real estate market has remained stagnant, reflecting last year's levels

Business » Properties | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 09:49

One in Three Bulgarians Live in Overcrowded Homes

Approximately one-third of residents from third countries in the European Union (EU) are living in overcrowded conditions,

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Housing Loans in Bulgaria Surge by 25.9%, Reaching BGN 23.6 Billion

Housing loans in Bulgaria have continued to grow rapidly.

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 09:24

Registered Construction Companies in Bulgaria Surge to Nearly 7,500, Led by Small Firms

The registered construction companies in Bulgaria have reached nearly 7,500 for the first time.

Business » Properties | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 11:42

Sofia's Rental Market: Preferences for Furnished Homes in Prime Locations

Tenants in Bulgaria are increasingly seeking furnished apartments in newly constructed residential buildings

Business » Properties | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 08:00

Only 1.5% of Bulgarians Experience Housing Challenges

In 2023, around 4.9 percent of residents aged 16 and older in the European Union reported experiencing housing difficulties, defined as lacking a permanent home and relying on temporary accommodation

Business » Properties | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 14:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria