Bulgaria Anticipates Over 2 Million Foreign Tourists This Winter Season

Bulgaria is anticipating over two million foreign visitors for the upcoming winter season, according to Acting Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev in an interview with Nova TV. He added that the total number of foreign visits is projected to surpass 3.2 million, which includes one-day and transit passes.

Throughout the year, the tourism sector has seen a general increase of approximately five percent in the volume of tourism products. Miloshev expressed optimism that 2024 is set to be the best year yet for tourism in Bulgaria. He highlighted a shift in the geographic source of tourists, influenced by the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Currently, Bulgaria is primarily attracting visitors from Romania and Poland, with English tourists also expected this winter. The minister noted that the majority of foreign tourists in Bulgaria come from neighboring countries.

Prof. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Assessment of the Information Environment in Tourism, reported that by the end of September, 10.7 million foreign nationals had entered the country, exceeding 2019 figures by 200,000. Draganov confirmed that the forecasts are being realized, as October, November, and December are proving to be stronger months for tourism. He observed increased tourist activity on the streets and noted that the flight program at Sofia Airport is more extensive than it was during the final three months of 2019. Miloshev believes that the Balkans have the potential to promote themselves as a unified brand and destination, attracting interest from overseas, including tourists from the Far East.