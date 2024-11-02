One in Six Europeans Cuts Back on Food to Afford Housing

World » EU | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 12:06
Bulgaria: One in Six Europeans Cuts Back on Food to Afford Housing @Pixabay

According to a report by a real estate agency cited by Euronews, one in six Europeans, or 16%, have had to reduce their food intake and cut back on basic living expenses in the past year to manage their housing bills. More than a third, specifically 37%, stated that while they pay their housing costs, they are left with little disposable income. Additionally, 19% reported that they are barely able to make ends meet. On average, European households allocate 38% of their income to rent or mortgage payments, as well as utilities.

In Slovenia, housing takes up the largest share of income, at 43%, followed closely by Portugal at 42%. In contrast, Swiss families spend only 30% of their income on housing. Despite the variations in costs, a significant 80% of respondents indicated they have had to cut back on other expenses to make ends meet. Specifically, 41% have reduced spending on social activities, while 40% have cut back on vacations and luxury items.

Furthermore, 15% of Europeans have taken out loans to manage their housing costs. Among these, 32% of Turkish respondents reported borrowing, compared to 22% of Bulgarians and 20% of Romanians. To prepare for potential future increases in housing costs, 32% of Europeans are contemplating relocating to smaller towns for more affordable living, and 24% are considering moving abroad. Electricity bills also pose a challenge, with 18% of Europeans and 36% of Greeks expressing difficulty in covering these costs.

Interestingly, satisfaction levels with housing vary across countries. The Netherlands and Romania lead in satisfaction, with 84% of respondents expressing contentment, followed closely by Bulgaria, where 82% of those surveyed are satisfied with their housing situation. This contentment is attributed to owning good-quality homes, according to the real estate agency.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: food, housing, European

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Tax-to-GDP Ratio Declines, Among Lowest in the EU

According to Eurostat data, Bulgaria's tax-to-GDP ratio is among the lowest in the European Union

Business » Finance | November 1, 2024, Friday // 11:22

European Prosecutor's Office Probes Manfred Weber and EPP for Fraud and Corruption

A European prosecutor's office is investigating allegations of fraud and corruption linked to Manfred Weber's 2019 European Parliament election campaign

World » EU | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 11:19

EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria

The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece

World » Southeast Europe | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 09:37

Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase

Business » Industry | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 09:36

Bulgarians Waste Over 500 Leva Worth of Food Annually

Each Bulgarian discards an average of 93 kilograms of food annually, translating to a financial loss of over 520 leva

Society » Environment | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 13:00

Only 1.5% of Bulgarians Experience Housing Challenges

In 2023, around 4.9 percent of residents aged 16 and older in the European Union reported experiencing housing difficulties, defined as lacking a permanent home and relying on temporary accommodation

Business » Properties | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 14:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Annual Inflation in Eurozone Accelerates, Prompting Caution from the ECB

Annual inflation in the Eurozone has risen to 2 percent in October 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, marking an increase from 1.7 percent in September

World » EU | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 16:12

European Prosecutor's Office Probes Manfred Weber and EPP for Fraud and Corruption

A European prosecutor's office is investigating allegations of fraud and corruption linked to Manfred Weber's 2019 European Parliament election campaign

World » EU | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 11:19

Rising EU Concerns: Russia May Target Member States

In response to heightened fears of a Russian assault on an EU state, former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö outlined the urgent need for Europe to bolster its civil and military defense capabilities

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:25

Trump Declares EU Must Pay a Price for Lack of American Imports

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declared that the European Union would face significant consequences for not purchasing enough American goods if he is elected on November 5

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 10:20

EU Prepares Coordinated Response to North Korea’s Support for Russia in Ukraine

The European Union plans to issue a coordinated response to North Korea's ongoing support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine

World » EU | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 14:56

Georgian Protesters Condemn Election Results, Oppose Government's Pro-Kremlin Policies

Around 20,000 people gathered in the Georgian capital, rallying against what they called electoral fraud in the recent parliamentary elections held on Saturday

World » EU | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria