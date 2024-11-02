Bulgaria's Wage Hike Still Falls Short: 240 Years to Catch Up with Germany

The minimum wage in Bulgaria is set to increase to 1,077 leva (550 euros) on January 1, 2025, which is an increase of 144 leva or about 73.6 euros. This adjustment will bring Bulgaria's minimum wage within 6.6 euros of Germany's lowest wage, which is scheduled to rise from 12.41 euros to 12.82 euros, representing a modest 3.3% increase. Currently, the gross minimum salary in Germany stands at 2,054 euros, and after the increase, it will reach 2,121 euros, reflecting an additional 67 euros.

Despite the upcoming increase, the gap in minimum wages between Bulgaria and Germany remains significant. Presently, Bulgaria's minimum wage is 477 euros, which is 1,577 euros lower than its German counterpart. If Bulgaria continues to narrow this wage gap at the current pace, it would take approximately 240 years to reach German income levels, according to calculations by Trud News.

Interestingly, in terms of prices for basic food items, Bulgaria has either caught up with or surpassed Germany. Data from the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria indicates that the average price of oil in Bulgaria is 2.08 euros per liter, while it costs 1.59 euros in Germany. Cucumbers in Bulgaria are also notably more expensive, with an average price of 2.52 euros compared to 1.99 euros in Germany. Other food items, such as fresh milk and yogurt, are similarly priced higher in Bulgaria, where a liter of fresh milk averages 1.75 euros and a bucket of yogurt costs 0.95 euros. In contrast, these products are cheaper in Germany, priced at 1.59 euros and 0.89 euros, respectively.

While prices for flour, rice, and cheese tend to be slightly higher in Germany, the overall cost of a basket of 20 essential goods, which includes food and fuel, is significantly lower in Bulgaria. The total cost in Bulgaria is 57.32 euros, compared to 66.40 euros in Germany, indicating that food prices in Germany are 15.8% higher on average. However, the stark contrast remains that the minimum wage in Germany is more than four times higher than in Bulgaria. This disparity is unlikely to change significantly in the coming year, even with Bulgaria's planned increases in minimum wage, as other EU countries, including Germany, are also raising their minimum wages.